How residential spaces' design influence their inmates

It is often said there’s no place like home, for that’s the one place you feel safe and secure, loved and appreciated. More so now, given the current situation where the importance of 'being home' can hardly be overemphasised.

Studies have shown that the designs of residential spaces have a great influence on the overall wellbeing of their inmates. Hence, there is a growing need to embody elements of design that provide positive vibes and nourish the body, mind and spirit. No, wonder then that the design styles listed below are topping interior decor popularity charts across the globe right now…

Biophilic design: This style is gaining immense popularity these days, as it focuses on man’s intrinsic connection with nature. It’s all about bringing the outdoors in through houseplants and botanical prints. "There is nothing like having plenty of natural light, ample ventilation and lots of greenery to evoke a sense of calm and tranquillity," says Priyanka Arya, founder and creative head of Artisan India.

She explains that translucent fabrics for curtains to filter in natural light during harsher midday hours, and indoor plants that bring in lots of greenery add a therapeutic touch to your home. The good part about certain indoor plants is that they not only help in beautifying your space, they also help improve air quality.

For example, the likes of peace lily, palms, snake plants and pothos help reduce allergens and contaminants making the air less toxic. "You can also get the outdoors vibe through floral furnishings and botanical prints as well as nature-themed wallpapers," Arya adds.

Cottagecore: This is an aesthetic that celebrates a return to traditional skills and crafts. Besides, rediscovering our passion for knitting, sewing, cooking, baking and gardening. Celebrating everything artisanal, it also shines a light on handmade crafts and reassuring traditions.

It's also about things that evoke familiarity and give us a feeling of comfort. "Imagine wrapping yourself in the lightest mulmul dohar, soft as mother’s love, or putting your feet on a textured handmade dhurrie footstool. Invest in beautiful textures, handmade materials to feel connected to traditions and the makers of things. Also, take time to hang up those family portraits or art made by you on the walls to conjure the 'feel good' factor," says Latika Khosla, founder-director of Freedom Tree Design.

Here too, the focus is on botanicals, neutral shades and natural textures. Decoupage, distressed paint and soft colour washes work well here. As do foraged woodland finds as home decor, and home-sewn cross stitches for wall hangings.

Grandmillennial: This maximalist twist on traditional, dubbed grandmillennial by global design gurus, is a kind of antidote to those stark and simple minimalist spaces that have dominated design trends in recent years.

Think of pieces of the past, but for the younger, millennial set. Basically, a blend of traditional elements combined with contemporary styling for a modern twist. Full of fun and personality, pattern is paramount in grandmillennial design, with classic prints like toile, chintz and plaid featuring heavily on curtains, upholstery and wall coverings.

Heirloom furniture also plays a big part in this decor. "The element of nostalgia helps bring in emotional security. Anything that evokes familiarity gives us a feeling of comfort. It could be things we grew up with, and those in our grandparents' homes like the antique, handcrafted furniture with swooping silhouettes in glowing Burmah teak," says Khosla of Freedom Tree.

Focus on Kids: It is an understatement to say that it has been a very difficult time for children. "Creating an ambience for kids which is mindful and brings calm is important. It means a space where the child feels engaged, secure and comfortable - it could be a cosy reading corner or a dedicated active play area," says Romilla Tewari, founder and creative head of Thinkcutieful.

Colour and comfort are key here, as are low-maintenance, easy-to-clean decor objects. Opt for colourful rugs, bedspreads and cushions, and also leave enough floor space for them to sprawl and spread out their jigsaw puzzles and suchlike.