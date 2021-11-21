STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harlow Collection by Gabriel Scott: Let there be light

A sparkling prism, the Harlow Collection is directly inspired by the world of jewellery with its metallic frame encasing a translucent glass adding a touch of glamour to any space.

By Express News Service

Known for its curated collections from around the world, Sources Unlimited, with branches at both Delhi and Mumbai, has unveiled a new range of lighting fixtures by Gabriel Scott, a well-known luxury furniture and lighting fixtures brand from Canada.

A sparkling prism, the Harlow Collection is directly inspired by the world of jewellery with its metallic frame encasing a translucent glass adding a touch of glamour to any space. Offering an elegant starburst of light that reflects and refracts through its mould-blown glass shade, the collection is available in chandelier, pendant and wall sconce forms. The range is available in custom sizes and finishes as well.

Sources Unlimited is a leading importer of luxury home décor brands in India that works closely with reputed architects, interior designers and stylists to furnish residential and commercial interiors. From its inception in 2005, it has developed a reputation for curating exceptional products and delivering designs of the highest calibre.

Promoted by Falgun Shroff, Sources Unlimited, has a team of over 100 professionals dedicated to servicing discerning clients with an extensive selection of wares sourced from the world’s leading designer brands and innovators. Offering three verticals—furniture, lighting and accessories—it houses an expansive portfolio of over 400 European design houses and exclusive tie-ups with premium manufacturers such as Giorgetti, Rimadesio, Turri, Longhi, Baxter, Wall&Deco, Promemoria and more.

