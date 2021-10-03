Keep an eye out

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
You will be able to create several looks with this one palette but nothing outlandish as it only comprises warm, sober shades.

Published: 03rd October 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

The Delora Jones Molten Bronze eye-shadow palette will sort your make-up needs lock, stock, and barrel. It is a well-conceived product with 12 colours covering neutrals, dark and sparkle pigments. The colour selection is sophisticated and each shade complements the other bringing out the versatility of the offering.

You will be able to create several looks with this one palette but nothing outlandish as it only comprises warm, sober shades. The formulation is creamy-powdery and sticks well on the eye. The colours in the palette are bendable, so you can create subtle looks as well as smoked-out ones. Layering is easy and the colours build dimension and depth.

There is some kickback, though not as much as some of the other good eyeshadow palettes. The dusty excess is a good sign, some make-up experts believe, as it means the eyeshadow probably doesn’t have too many fillers (substances like mica and talc) that give it a smooth texture by absorbing facial oil but are not good for the skin. While I liked that there is a mirror inside the case, an eyeshadow applicator could have been a handy inclusion. 

The Delora Jones Molten Bronze eye-shadow palette
Price: Rs 3,999

