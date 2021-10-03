Pedal to the metal: Here's how to make your metal trunks look quirky

Express News Service By

Last week it was suitcases, this time, we tell you how to make your metal trunks look trendy

Pattern Play: Paint a pretty pattern in the colours of your choice and place it in any space of your choice. As toy storage, a side table, a coffee table, outdoors or indoors, the options are unlimited.

Stack ’em Up: Paint up your trunks in a solid colour and stack them up as bedside tables. You could go with regular enamel for a simpler look or shiny and metallic for glitz and glam.

Paper Trail: Don’t want the mess of paint? How about paper? You could simply get wallpaper offcuts from a store and stick them up randomly on the trunk for a quaint and quirky look.

Trunk Cabinet: This one will require same-sized trunks and the help of a local fabricator to create a wrought iron cabinet with shelves where you can slip these into. Storage plus good looks, all in one.

Centre Stage: Here’s an easy-peasy coffee table. Just paint the trunk white and then scuff the edges for a distressed look. And why just white? You can do that with any colour you wish.

