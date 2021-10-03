STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pedal to the metal: Here's how to make your metal trunks look quirky

Stack 'em Up: Paint up your trunks in a solid colour and stack them up as bedside tables. You could go with regular enamel for a simpler look or shiny and metallic for glitz and glam.

Pattern Play: Paint a pretty pattern in the colours of your choice and place it in any space of your choice. As toy storage, a side table, a coffee table, outdoors or indoors, the options are unlimited.

Last week it was suitcases, this time, we tell you how to make your metal trunks look trendy

Stack ’em Up: Paint up your trunks in a solid colour and stack them up as bedside tables. You could go with regular enamel for a simpler look or shiny and metallic for glitz and glam.

Paper Trail: Don’t want the mess of paint? How about paper? You could simply get wallpaper offcuts from a store and stick them up randomly on the trunk for a quaint and quirky look.

Trunk Cabinet: This one will require same-sized trunks and the help of a local fabricator to create a wrought iron cabinet with shelves where you can slip these into. Storage plus good looks, all in one.

Centre Stage: Here’s an easy-peasy coffee table. Just paint the trunk white and then scuff the edges for a distressed look. And why just white? You can do that with any colour you wish.
 

