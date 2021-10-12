Ditch the brands for the streets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When it comes to selecting outfits and accessories, some may prefer to go for brands. But there are a few, who don’t believe in spending so much on brands as fashion is constantly changing.

One of them is actor, influencer and Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Alekhya Harika. She walks us through her closet and tells us why she loves to keep her looks simple yet elegant.

Beauty routine

Harika uses the Ponds Lite Gel moisturiser as a base for her makeup and finishes off the look with some compact powder and a lip balm. Before hitting the bed, she hydrates her skin with The Body Shop Vitamin C Face Mist. Cosmetic brands she uses are Body Shop and Kistna.

Go-to outfit

Harika loves torn jeans paired with a white t-shirt. It’s her all-time favourite. Open her closet and you’ll find nothing heavy. “I have a lot of casual frocks, jeans and t-shirts,” she says.

Brands or no brands

Harika doesn’t believe in spending money on branded apparel as fashion keeps changing and these clothes, which were once in vogue, would have to be junked. “Street shopping is my kind of thing,” says the influencer, who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Jewellery

“Ha! I don’t wear jewellery unless I am wearing a traditional outfit,” says Harika, who tried to dress sober.

Footwear

Most of her collection is from Inc.5. She finds it comfortable and goes with her outfits.

Compiled by Shreya Veronica