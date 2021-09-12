STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Give your wardrobe a 'slow' twist with House of Three's sustainable pieces

House by Three is a sustainable luxury enterprise that merges high fashion with age-old traditions of weaving, and infuses it with contemporary cuts and colours.

Published: 12th September 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Pieces from House of Three.

Pieces from House of Three.

By Bindu Gopal Rao
Express News Service

When simplicity and sustainability merge with classic silhouettes and pure, high-quality materials, what you get is sheer luxury. Which is exactly what the House of Three is all about. What started as a pret label based on an aesthetics of a marriage of contrasts, drawing from anthropology, art, architecture, geometry, music and culture, has evolved to make sustainability its core value. 

“We started working with various weaving clusters across India, combining contrasting tastes and cultures to create a language of acceptance, harmony and unity in diversity, at a brand promise level. Our handloom weavers still weave on the same looms and the same techniques that were designed more than a thousand years ago. Their ways are sustainable, self-sufficient and mindful of the environment,” explains Sounak Sen Barat, Creative Director and Founder.

The focus is on replacing fast fashion with slow by reviving old traditional handloom techniques and handicrafts. “We make it accessible and share the narrative of our processes and our vendor bases for both our customers and fellow businesses alike where we identify and talk about the problems and the solution. We must move, sensitise, empathise and engage people with objective sustainable solutions borrowed from culture, inclusivity and unity through diversity. Whilst maintaining the niche through sustainable luxury in couture and interiors on one hand, we believe in democratising fashion and making it accessible through diffusion, curation, consultancies and CSR,” says Anu Shyamsundar, Business Director and Co-founder.

The brand’s latest collection, Sattva, represents all of this. “We believe in creating fashion that is simple, easy and wearable over seasons. And Sattva is one of the three gunas (attributes) of existence, a philosophical and psychological concept developed by the Samkhya school of Hindu philosophy,” says Shyamsundar.

Apt for the current situation as it aims to soothe the mind, body and soul, this is a collection of Chanderi handloom and mercerised pure cottons as a base for the silhouettes in a palette of white. White has been chosen as it encompasses truth, purity, integrity, acceptance and balance, symbolising a fresh start. Khaki represents the tone of earth symbolising grounding and being connected to nature while Midnight blue is the colour of tranquility and a deep state of calm while red represents passion and love. The collection is a refined manifestation of sustainable clothing with a keen eye on giving back to the handloom weaving community, customers and the society at large.

Another of their outstanding collections includes Kalgo, launched in the beginning of the year. Kalgi, or the sarpech, is an ornament worn by Hindu, Muslim and Sikh grooms in India on their special day. With its origins in Persia, it came into India through Kashmir. “While maintaining the ethos of the brand and the story of the seasonal collection, we create products across couture and prêt in similar techniques with variant applications. The couture products are rich and decadent in surface embellishments and usage of heritage fabrics. The prêt collections use the same techniques of hand embroidery in more commercial interpretations,” says Barat.

Interestingly, for each season they work with weavers and handloom techniques from two different states. “For example, we worked with three handloom clusters and three master weavers in Kalna, Kanchipuram and Kumbakonam to develop Jaamdaanis and Kanchivarams from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu for our Spring Summer 2020 collection Kumarikandam, showcased on Sustainable Day at Lakme Fashion week. With Kalgi, we worked with award-winning weavers from Benaras to create lush heritage fabrics that were embroidered in Kashmiri ektaar, thread work and zardozi by our master embroiderers,” say the duo.

Having consistently used handspun mulmuls from various weaving clusters in West Bengal, the team will now be developing future collections using vegetable and flower dyed handwoven cottons from Andhra Pradesh, as well as fabric made from organic corn, banana and hemp yarns. Considering that fashion is the fourth largest contributor to the global environmental crisis, this is certainly a step in the right direction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
House of Three slow fashion houses India slow fashion designers India Indian handlooms fashion
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp