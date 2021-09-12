Indian artistry claims a spot in couture carpet design

By Express News Service

In the fourth edition of its Proud to be Indian (PTBI) series, Obetee, a leading manufacturer of hand-knotted and hand-tufted rugs in India, has this time joined hands with leading designer duo Shantanu Mehra and Nikhil Mehra. PTBI is a unique concept that showcases quintessential Indian designs in an artistic rug heritage.

The new collection is broken into three themes—Independence, Regimental Regalia and The India-Proud Story. The collection is a celebrated revisit of the couturiers’ iconic collection over the years, a brand that stands for power, progressiveness and pride.

Independence derives inspiration from the three most luxurious forms of freedom—freedom to choose, freedom to live and freedom to call oneself proud citizens—reaffirming the values of Independence through a canvas of free thoughts that converge with signature textures from the bold victory flag patterns, a colour palette of red and navy depicting the power of the army, and the undying spirit of freedom and valour through the insignias of celebrations.

Regimental Regalia derives inspiration from three strong virtues of the Indian Armed forces—discipline, pride and togetherness—and is a crisp salute to everything Nehruvian. Dramatic and heroic re-appropriation of male presence, through the female form, is the cornerstone of this collection where feminine/masculine, hard/soft, defend/protect is the new dialogue. Brick textures, maps, battleground stains signifying struggle, and an insignia of victory representing a fitting finale come alive onto the tactile surface.

The India-Proud Story is a tribute that carries forward a rather liberated vintage gusto with significant vibrations of futuristic cultures and heritage. The India-Proud Story is the brand’s continued portrayal of juxtaposition, where the roots are modern yet cultural, exotic yet familiar, unassertive yet proud. This collection pays tribute to the age-old techniques of carpet making that Obeetee has perfected through hundred years of workmanship with signature contemporisation.

The collection is available at the Obetee store at Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, as well as the Shantanu & Nikhil store and at obeetee.com.