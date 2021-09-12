STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Orange Tree's new collection lets you take a seat in style 

Orange Tree’s latest line of chairs, benches and pouffes are minimalistic and functional, offering both comfort and style.

Published: 12th September 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

The versatile collection features benches with magazine holders as well as lounge chairs.

The versatile collection features benches with magazine holders as well as lounge chairs.

By Express News Service

Blurring the boundaries between art and design, decor and furniture e-tailer, Orange Tree’s latest line of chairs, benches and pouffes are minimalistic and functional, offering both comfort and style. Their strong and durable frames are made from teak and sheesham wood with aesthetically pleasing upholstery in hues of beige, grey and blue.

The versatile collection features benches with magazine holders as well as lounge chairs. Every piece is handcrafted to perfection, each design is functional and timeless, appealing to both contemporary and traditional sensibilities. Focusing on classic silhouettes, clean and elegant designs, some designs are punctuated with metal leg frames and subtle wooden polish, hence bringing out a modernistic and eclectic vibe.

“Comfortable seating is a vital component for the overall wellbeing, especially during the present times when a large number of people are working from home and spend a majority of time on chairs and sofas. This makes it all the more important to re-imagine your seating spaces,” says Gaurav Jain, Founder of Orange Tree, adding, “Our styles are a mix of artistic vision and thoughtfully created designs coupled with innovation and skilled craftsmanship. Our endeavour is to create contemporary products out of the finest materials by keeping in mind the comfort and aesthetics of our consumers.”

Transforming living spaces for over two decades, the 22-year-old global design and export house, Basant, ventured into the domestic market in 2014 with its e-commerce brand, Orange Tree. Backed by years of expertise and a roster of international clients like Crate & Barrel, Zara Home, H&M Home and Pottery Barn among others, Orange Tree strikes a balance between creativity and detailed craftsmanship, with a special focus on furniture, lighting and wall decor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orange Tree chairs Benches Pouffes Stylish furniture
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp