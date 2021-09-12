Orange Tree's new collection lets you take a seat in style 

By Express News Service

Blurring the boundaries between art and design, decor and furniture e-tailer, Orange Tree’s latest line of chairs, benches and pouffes are minimalistic and functional, offering both comfort and style. Their strong and durable frames are made from teak and sheesham wood with aesthetically pleasing upholstery in hues of beige, grey and blue.

The versatile collection features benches with magazine holders as well as lounge chairs. Every piece is handcrafted to perfection, each design is functional and timeless, appealing to both contemporary and traditional sensibilities. Focusing on classic silhouettes, clean and elegant designs, some designs are punctuated with metal leg frames and subtle wooden polish, hence bringing out a modernistic and eclectic vibe.

“Comfortable seating is a vital component for the overall wellbeing, especially during the present times when a large number of people are working from home and spend a majority of time on chairs and sofas. This makes it all the more important to re-imagine your seating spaces,” says Gaurav Jain, Founder of Orange Tree, adding, “Our styles are a mix of artistic vision and thoughtfully created designs coupled with innovation and skilled craftsmanship. Our endeavour is to create contemporary products out of the finest materials by keeping in mind the comfort and aesthetics of our consumers.”

Transforming living spaces for over two decades, the 22-year-old global design and export house, Basant, ventured into the domestic market in 2014 with its e-commerce brand, Orange Tree. Backed by years of expertise and a roster of international clients like Crate & Barrel, Zara Home, H&M Home and Pottery Barn among others, Orange Tree strikes a balance between creativity and detailed craftsmanship, with a special focus on furniture, lighting and wall decor.