The knots and whatnots of luxe carpets

The purpose of carpet, rug or a durry did start off as a commodity some hundred years ago. So did the desire to make it exquisite and covetous. After all, the famous handmade pearl studded carpet for the Prince of Baroda was commissioned way back in 1860! Though, over the years, rugs and carpets have found their way into FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) outlets, the past couple of years has seen a perceptible shift in the market, with luxury carpets and bespoke rugs flying off the shelves. Is it a surge in artistic sensibilities or the lure of exclusivity that is driving this demand? We explore the nuances of the trend with designers, carpet makers and experts to weigh in.

A chat with the charming and well-informed carpet collector, Danny Mehra from Bengaluru, takes us on a wild carpet ride across stories from ancient Iran to corporate Mumbai. Known for his gorgeous vintage collection of 19th Century nomadic carpets, Danny concedes that there is a market for carpets as a luxury décor addition. We discover that nearly 50 carpets from Danny’s collection are ensconced in homes across the city. “There are many ways to understand the value of a carpet. Sometimes, it is knots per square inch and sometimes it is the creativity of the weaver and the design,” said the expert. In view of designer collaborations with carpet makers — Danny gave us his candid take: “The carpet is valuable for the label it is associated with.”

Design discourse

Indeed, for Delhi-based couturiers Shantanu Mehra and Nikhil Mehra, designing carpets in collaboration with the iconic carpet makers, Obeetee, was an extension of their eponymous label Shantanu & Nikhil’s design sensibilities. In the past, the carpet brand had roped in designer Tarun Tahiliani to start this series of collabs called the ‘Proud to be Indian’ (PTBI) series. Rudra Chatterjee, chairman, Obeetee, said, “We launched this concept to introduce the incredible Indian craft to the rest of the world. This collaboration with leading designers has helped us bring forth a collection that talks about our country, heritage, craft, material and people as a whole, in its way.”

Couture Connect

Curiously, we ask the designer duo what they think is the bond between couture and home décor? Nikhil said, “With Obeetee, we wanted to celebrate Indian heritage. The concept highlights some memories of Indian history, triggering a feeling of nostalgia and valour. This was also an overarching narrative for us to come together and portray the juxtaposition that India is, where the roots are indeed modern yet cultural, exotic yet familiar, and unassertive yet proud. A natural extension to our couture collection — the carpets derive their elements from brick textures, maps, battleground stains signifying struggle, insignias of victory and were carefully picked to represent the core concept behind this collection.” The designer further elaborated that they had to work within certain limitations in terms of material, technology and geometrics. “Sometimes, we need to be reined in. The restrictions brought to the fore our creativity and also the need for discipline — which is good! Otherwise, with no limitations — I am like a kid in a candy store!” said the couturier.

He explained how they had to go back to the drawing board and make careful considerations during the designing of each carpet, as it takes up to one year to be created; and changes on a carpet can’t be done as easily as on garments. Shantanu added, “Initially, we stumbled upon certain challenges while understanding the design aesthetics of each piece. Like I said, from a three-dimensional to a two-dimensional scale perspective, it was a different challenge.” The designer shared how they felt that the beauty of a handwoven carpet lies in the intricate patterns that go into making it. “We invested a significant amount of time to analyse how many knots, which material, and what patterns will do justice to the designs we wanted to create. After several trials and swatches, we arrived at the perfect solution.”

Bespoke banter

Even as this limited edition collection of Obeetee creations (that is priced at Rs 1,00,000 onward) hits the market, we reach out to carpet makers who tell us that their exclusive clientele has just upped their desires and demands when it comes to bespoke creations too. Danny agreed that commissioned work is getting more detailed and possibly a tad bizarre. Meanwhile, we caught up with carpet maker Ali Akmal Jan, partner — Carpet Kingdom, which has stores in Chennai and Bengaluru, and we were smitten by the latest carpet they had conjured up — an exotic replica of the client’s stone floor and cost about Rs 50,000. Working with fabric like cotton to luxurious wool from Australia and silk fibres, he agreed that his customers were becoming more specific on their requirements in terms of design, colour and even texture and the end product always came out as an extension of their personality. “They don’t mind paying a premium as they understand the value of a good carpet and how it instantly transforms a space,” concluded the carpet maker.

From designer

