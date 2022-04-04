STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Make your style pop this summer

For AiSPi’s 10th Trunk Show, the indoor space of the restaurant had been transformed to resemble a clothing store—racks neatly organised with clothes and tables featuring a range of accessories.

By Dyuti Roy
Express News Service

E-commerce platform AiSPi, which curates from one-of-a-kind European designers and boutiques, hosted the Delhi edition of their pop-up at Serai Cocktail Bar in Olive Kitchen & Bar, Mehrauli, which commenced on Sunday afternoon. When we entered the venue, the excited chatter of the patrons rummaging through racks dimmed the soulful music performed by a live band. For AiSPi’s 10th Trunk Show, the indoor space of the restaurant had been transformed to resemble a clothing store—racks neatly organised with clothes and tables featuring a range of accessories.

A fashion enthusiast, Aisha Saraf Kothari, who shuttles between Belgium, Delhi, and Dubai, launched AiSPi in 2017. This hybrid fashion platform, it aims to discover niche European fashion brands to bring to an Indian audience. “I always explore boutiques and brands that people have not heard of. When we travel, we usually end up at the same store. I wanted to change that,” said Kothari.

A hint of international glam
This trunk show is showcasing a range of unique brands from different parts of Europe under the theme of ‘Glamorous Summer’. Of the 16 brands that are showcasing in AiSPi’s show is Georgia’s 0711 Tbilisi who are offering handcrafted handbags fused with pearl. Akshi Jogani, the founder of the eponymous womenswear label, is also showcasing her collection of multi-layered ruffle skirts at the trunk show. “My target is to reach women across the globe. Merging with the Indian market keeps me connected with my own culture,” she shares. We also browsed stalls of Celia B from Spain, sustainable handbags by Beirut-based brand Vanina, among others. 

We met Deepshikha Khaitan from Friends Colony at the trunk show on Sunday afternoon. She mentioned, how she loved the dresses by Georgia Hardinge, a London-based contemporary label. “These really suit our Indian figures. They have beautiful pastel shades that really suit my taste,” she said.

WHAT: AiSPi Trunk Show
WHEN: Till April 5; 11:00am to 8:00pm
WHERE: The Olive Bar & Kitchen, Mehrauli

