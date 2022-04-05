A pop of nostalgia as 90s and early 2000s fashion make comeback

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fashion is pretty much cyclic and thanks to that, Y2K fashion is back. What's that, you ask? "It is pretty much the comeback of fashion amid the late '90s and early 2000s. It is a great mix of millennial and gen Z celebrating nostalgia through fashion," says actor and influencer Divya Pandey.

Queeny Angelena, a software engineer who wishes the trend never dies, explains it to be the hip, aesthetic fashion that was ahead of its time. "That is exactly why people can relate to that kind of dressing today. If you look at Y2K fashion, it is pretty simple - a cute top, a pair of jeans or a skirt and some trendy accessories. Who would say no to minimal effort and still looking chic. So, Y2K fashion had to come back!"

Divya lists low-waist jeans, boot cuts, crop tops and high-rise pants as some of the biggest trends under Y2K. "But, the biggest marker has to be the pop of colour - this trend has brought in a lot of colour to our wardrobes - from electrical hues, bold neons and the humble pastels to pinks and lavenders. It is this burst of colour that got me hooked to the trend."

She mentions Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to be the perfect example of Y2K. "I grew up watching and loving Poo's style aesthetic and I'm glad vintage fashion is seeing an upward trend," she says.

Velour tracksuits, cardigans, button-ups and co-ords are Divya’s favourites from the trend. "They make for a cool airport look or even a casual day out with friends. There is also something for the classy - these silk slip dresses are back for great reason. Pair them with stilettos and you are good to go. Not to forget the tie-dye that has everyone trying it out. The cute baguettes are another win-win. It is trendy on the runway and the streets, which is what makes this a hot favourite," Divya says.

Bucket hats, tinted glasses, beads, chokers, minimal outfits, bandanas, cute hair clips and double denims, among other things, make Y2K the oh-so-easy trend to follow.

Being someone who promotes sustainability at every chance she gets, Queeny says thrift stores are the best way into the Y2K fashion world. "I thrift most of my clothes these days and thrift stores impress me with how they always keep up with trends." Divya adds that Zara, Forever 21, Urbanic and H&M are some places to shop for this trend.

Finally, any tips on how to get it right? "Accessorise. Put on some sunglasses, a baguette bag, a bucket hat or just some cute earrings and a neckpiece. There can never be just one way to do it right with Y2K fashion, so you do you," Queeny says, while Divya concludes, "The only caution you need to pay to is pairing the colours rights without overdoing them, otherwise, there really are not any rules."