A haven for high fashion

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

Homogenised mass productions by popular fashion brands have made it near impossible to find one's unique style.

With a solution to this problem and an eye for high fashion, Hi Life Exhibition brings a curated range of over 100 designers. A maze of an all-encompassing show, from designer wear, jewellery and wedding fashion to home decor, furnishing concepts and avant garde art, awaits city dwellers at Hyatt Regency today.

"A gamut of designers come from different states to showcase their works. So, you have everything under one roof and people have the opportunity to explore the collections. Unlike a mall, there is exclusive and custom wear here," shares Aby Dominic, the founder of Hi Life.

Nine years in the business, Hi Life Exhibition has had illustrious showcases in various cities of India and beyond. "We have exhibitions often in Chennai and other cities, like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Delhi and Coimbatore. We have also had shows in Sri Lanka and Dubai," he adds.

Speaking of the curation, Dominic explains that the exhibition - while giving opportunities to local designers - also favours those who are not from Chennai to bring a new flavour to the city’s shopping endeavours, for something exclusive.

As we stroll around the venue, we see old-timers and newcomers set up shop, eagerly waiting for the morning footfall to pick up. Meghna Baid of Rosette, Chennai is venturing into this particular space for the first time but seems confident of a positive outcome.

"This is a nicely curated show. I have heard a lot about Hi Life; it is a brand in itself. As a designer, whenever I exhibit in spaces like this, I get a good response. The exhibition has just started so we’re (waiting to see the heavy footfall)," she mentions.

For Mumbai-based Fiddaa's Dev Gupta, however, Hi Life is no new affair. He has been associated with the exhibition for eight years now and does not seem disappointed with the outcome. "I have travelled all around India with Hi Life. I have always had a good experience. It keeps getting better everytime," he informs.

While the showcase's consumers still streamed in, many seemed busy already browsing through the multiple options.

Price Range

Wedding wear/ heavy clothing from Rs 8,000 - Rs 1 lakh, mid-range products from Rs 3,000 - Rs 8,000, and budget range from Rs 1,000 - Rs 3,000.