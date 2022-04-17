A sartorial salute

Shilpi Madan By

He won the battle of immaculately tailored menswear long ago with his spiffy bandhgalas. Their elegant cuts and silhouettes have always emerged winners in the style stakes, earning designer Raghavendra Rathore a top place in alpha male apparel. Now as a curated homage to the brave warriors of his home state, he brings in a timeless piece of couture —the Jodhpuri Pachranga Bandhgala Jacket.

The solo showstopper is a commemorative, presented in honour of the Jodhpur Lancers’ triumph and a sartorial reminder of their bravery. The Jodhpurs’ frontal cavalry charge, armed solely with swords and lances in their hands, won the 1918 Battle of Haifa against the erstwhile Ottoman Empire in present-day Israel.

“Inspired by the five heritage colours of Marwar, the pachranga jacket is a celebration of honour, sacrifice, humility, perseverance and a commitment to protect the virtues of society,” says Rathore. “Along with its unmatched craftsmanship and elegance, it represents the five attributes that came to define this war—bravery, resilience, grit, glory and honour.”

While the hues denote symbolic connotations with expected finesse, the versatility of the jacket adds to its allure. Crafted in velvet, silk and cotton, it comes with a choice of buttons and can be worn with black trousers for a formal evening or teamed with jeans for a casual look.

“The Jodhpuri Pachranga Bandhgala Jacket is the derivative of the classic Nehru jacket,” explains Rathore. And this classic design has been made in timeless opulent fabrics such as velvets, silks and cottons, for their enduring quality.

Created for quick style, this is the Swiss knife of men’s wardrobe—cut in a very interesting technique that does not need a fitted or a definitive size, but designed on a one-size-fits-all concept, making it extremely versatile for travellers passing through India, who need to be somewhere stylish in a short time.”What’s next for the bespoke brand? “An endless array of colours for summer and darker hues for winter,” the

designer replies.

Meanwhile, this jacket can be yours for RS 49,999 onwards.

