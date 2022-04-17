STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Celestial hour

Tickling the astronomical nerve of watch lovers, Fossil’s Shining Stars collection features timepieces that are powered by the moon’s movements. 

Published: 17th April 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Tickling the astronomical nerve of watch lovers, Fossil’s Shining Stars collection features timepieces that are powered by the moon’s movements. 

For her, there’s Jacqueline Day/Night, a whimsical three-hand watch featuring a dial embellished with ornate mother-of-pearl clouds with a starry sky graphic. As the day goes on, a moon or sun gradually appears on the dial, allowing you to follow their movement throughout the day. Additional clear glitz crystals on the top ring and polished five-link bracelet really make the watch sparkle, much like stars in the night sky.

For him, there’s the Neutra Moonphase, a collection built on the principles of balance and proportion. Powered by innovative engineering, the watch’s Moonphase movement keeps track of the lunar cycle and features a minimal design that offers enhanced functionality. 

The sunray dial is encased in stainless steel, and features day and night dials with genuine Japanese moonphase movement. Available in five variants in both leather strap as well as stainless steel bracelet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fossil Watch Collection Moon
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp