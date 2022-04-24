STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Queen Kit -Bag of Beauty 

Queen Kit by Insight with 13 make-up products packed into a diamond-shaped sling bag comes at its attractive best.

Published: 24th April 2022

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Queen Kit by Insight with 13 make-up products packed into a diamond-shaped sling bag comes at its attractive best. The Liquid Illuminator is a fine product with pearly glitter particles that compliment medium fair to dusky complexion, a rare achievement for an illuminator.

The 2X Cover Master Concealer needs to be built up but conceals well. The felt-tip eyeliner is particularly good. The mascara provides an excellent definition to the eyes. The khol is richly pigmented. The Ultra HD translucent powder is good for a light brush through. The Super Lip Liner has a good consistency. The 2-in-1 Matte Lip Ink gives average performance but is good for the price. 

The pore minimiser primer, however, looks uncannily similar in packaging to the Benefit POREfessional smoothing pore primer and is no match in terms of formulation. The skin drop foundation again looks exactly like the Total Control Pro Drop Foundation by Nyxcosmetics but isn’t a strong product.

The lack of originality in packaging and design is compensated by their pricing, which is pocket-friendly. The Beauty Blender Sponge Applicator with its textured surface looked high performance but deceptively so. As for the Metallist Glitter Eyeshadow, it’s the weakest product of the collection.       

The Queen Kit Price: Rs 1,999

Availability: Insightcosmetics.in

Rating: 3.5/5

