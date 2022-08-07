Green is the new black: Check out how best to use this colour in your home

Katyayani Sharma By

Express News Service

Last year, we spotted the seeds of an indoor-greenery revolution, and it’s since grown to epic proportions. Now, a new trend is sprouting the use of the colour green throughout elements of home design. How to best use this colour in your home?

According to design experts, if you plan to paint your walls in the shade, you first need to scan your natural light before selecting the shade. If you’re working with limited natural light, consider going a few shades lighter on the green paint because it’ll inevitably look darker once it’s in place. If in doubt, opt for a muted shade rather than a brighter one. For, mild green paint tones add a cool vibe to the room. It is also a great way to help accentuate the feel of the outdoors.

Avoid the use of dark solid green tones as that can feel too harsh. If you want to go darker, decorating with dark green wallpaper such as the forest trees below provides a more natural feel. Green is really ruling kitchen design these days. But here, you need to be careful to mix it with white or natural wood tones. If your kitchen tiles are green, go with white or wood on your cabinets.

If your cabinets are green, go with white backsplash tiles. And in cabinets, lighter shades of green, such as celery or sea-green, help brighten a kitchen, bringing an airy feel even if the space is small. Green is an especially soothing shade for bedrooms, for it brings a Zen-like feel that makes you want to relax.

Again, nature is life’s ultimate relaxation tool. Incorporating even a small amount of green, or shades of green-blue, into your bedroom can help you unwind and drift off into deep slumber at the end of the day. Green creates your sanctuary space, a place for you to restore your depleted energy.

Green is also a colour that looks great in bathrooms and powder rooms. When you add green to your bathroom, you surround yourself with the feeling of nature. Nothing goes better with such an interior than water to help you create a spa-like retreat at home.

Lastly, get creative with green accents. Try using green with a single furniture piece or accent pillows mixed with beige and cream neutrals. Even a touch of jade, such as a vase or other accent piece,

is popular in Feng Shui to create harmony and balance. And, of course, get in as many indoor plants as possible.

Last year, we spotted the seeds of an indoor-greenery revolution, and it’s since grown to epic proportions. Now, a new trend is sprouting the use of the colour green throughout elements of home design. How to best use this colour in your home? According to design experts, if you plan to paint your walls in the shade, you first need to scan your natural light before selecting the shade. If you’re working with limited natural light, consider going a few shades lighter on the green paint because it’ll inevitably look darker once it’s in place. If in doubt, opt for a muted shade rather than a brighter one. For, mild green paint tones add a cool vibe to the room. It is also a great way to help accentuate the feel of the outdoors. Avoid the use of dark solid green tones as that can feel too harsh. If you want to go darker, decorating with dark green wallpaper such as the forest trees below provides a more natural feel. Green is really ruling kitchen design these days. But here, you need to be careful to mix it with white or natural wood tones. If your kitchen tiles are green, go with white or wood on your cabinets. If your cabinets are green, go with white backsplash tiles. And in cabinets, lighter shades of green, such as celery or sea-green, help brighten a kitchen, bringing an airy feel even if the space is small. Green is an especially soothing shade for bedrooms, for it brings a Zen-like feel that makes you want to relax. Again, nature is life’s ultimate relaxation tool. Incorporating even a small amount of green, or shades of green-blue, into your bedroom can help you unwind and drift off into deep slumber at the end of the day. Green creates your sanctuary space, a place for you to restore your depleted energy. Green is also a colour that looks great in bathrooms and powder rooms. When you add green to your bathroom, you surround yourself with the feeling of nature. Nothing goes better with such an interior than water to help you create a spa-like retreat at home. Lastly, get creative with green accents. Try using green with a single furniture piece or accent pillows mixed with beige and cream neutrals. Even a touch of jade, such as a vase or other accent piece, is popular in Feng Shui to create harmony and balance. And, of course, get in as many indoor plants as possible.