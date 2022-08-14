How to use artificial flowers in your house 

By Express News Service

Choose the best: Quality is everything. In most cases, you get what you pay for. Remember this while shopping, and purchase only the highest quality you can afford.

Fake foliage: Artificial green leaves look just as good as faux flowers. Here too, look for quality, and put your leaves in vessels that add to the attractiveness of the arrangement.

Trim the stems: Removing a lot of the larger leaves will soften the flower arrangement and make it look more natural. This trick is actually the most important tip.

Mix fresh with faux: Gather green stems and leaves from around your neighbourhood and mix them with your faux floral arrangements to make them look their best. They sit in water just fine but keep in mind that they can become slimy if you don’t change the water often.

Choose your vase wisely: Avoid cheap vessels at all costs, and go for old urns and antique vases for formal arrangements. For a more casual feel, a jug, a pitcher, a teapot or even a picnic basket will look just great.

