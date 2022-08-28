An ode to tropical modernism: A unique architecture and design firm in Kozhikode

Bindu Gopal Rao By

Express News Service

When architecture and interior design firms find inspiration in the tropical modernism of (Sri Lankan architect) Geoffrey Bawa, and the spirit of experimentation of (American architect) Frank Gehry, you know exactly what you’re in for when you invite them to design your house. So, when Kasaragod businessman Abdul Ashraf and his homemaker wife, Shahnaz, approached Mohammed Afnan and Arun Shekar of Humming Tree in Kozhikode, all they asked for was a home that reflected their love for art and architecture. The rest was left to the talented architects, winners of the IIID Young Practice of the Year award for 2020.

“We wanted to tell a story with respect to each space. As you see, every part of the house has a distinctive character, be it materiality, texture, style, colour, mood or fabric,” says Shekar, adding, “Our clients gave us a lot of freedom to play with forms and colours. We decided to not stick to any norms, which made it easy for us to mix, match, and try and establish a new vocabulary in space-making. That is how we tailored the entire house together.”

The only thing the clients specified was that they wanted a colourful and chic home with a contemporary touch, and without a typical traditional Kerala feel, so Afnan and Shekar worked towards that. Hence, the decor is out and out cosmopolitan, with a design language that blends funk with function.

From the furniture to the art and accessories, everything stays true to the modern aesthetic. Almost all the furniture has been customised and has distinct aspects like exotic marbles tops and matte finish brass legs. Upholstery fabrics have been sourced from Ralph Lauren, Zara Home and West Elm, but the artefacts have been handpicked from the flea market of Mattancherry and Timothy’s from Kochi. All in all, a home that’s at home in any part of the world.

