Home Lifestyle Fashion

Spinning a new story: Check out Aarushi Kilawat’s The Loom Art’s latest range

Sustainable fashion and craft revival forms the core of fashion designer Aarushi Kilawat’s new collection.

Published: 28th August 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Shilpi Madan
Express News Service

What happens when a fashion designer, working only with handloom, seeks to upgrade her skill set during the lockdown? She comes out with a unique collection that incorporates all that learning in indigenous craft and textile revival. Jaipur-based Aarushi Kilawat’s label, The Loom Art’s latest range, called Between the Lines and Lucid Dreams, is all about the Japanese textile dyeing technique of arashi shibori, embellished with kantha and sujini embroideries, which she imbibed from indigenous artists during the pandemic.

“The slowdown over the past few years gave me time to learn new techniques,” says Kilawat, adding, “I am deeply invested into reviving kantha and sujini, the ebbing crafts from West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

The idea is to build upon these age-old techniques by adding new variations to keep them alive.” She goes on to explain that her brand reinvents the traditional weaves by merging fabrics, or marrying applique work with kantha, or even bringing in free-hand embroideries to make a completely unique garment. “The core values of kantha and sujini, however, stay the same,” she says.

The fashion scenario has undergone a radical shift with more people subscribing to a slow and sustainable lifestyle, says the designer. “As a fashion educator, this gives me the opportunity to bring something new to the table and narrate stories to people, who are now more aware towards the sensitivity of design, and favour sustainable fashion. For me, sustainability is a way to promote our handwoven textiles through a more transparent ecosystem,” she says.

Kilawat has been using the Japaneses resist-dye technique of arashi shibori since she debuted in Lakme Fashion Week’s GenNext show in 2020. The new collection too has plenty of that. “The outcome is uncertain in this technique, as no two outfits will get the same strokes. This, in my mind, is the hidden beauty of arashi shibori. Every garment is unique and becomes one of its kind. The challenge is to ensure that the gradation of the print remains the same in order to make it aesthetically pleasing,” she says. Besides apparel, The Loom Art has also unveiled a new line of 22-carat gold- plated jewellery.

“TLA Jewels is an extension of the beliefs and ideologies of our brand as each piece tells a story to provide a sustainable platform to various crafts of India,” Kilawat says of the creations that are all shaped using traditional handcraft techniques.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fashion designer Handloom
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp