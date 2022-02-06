STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
An Ode to India  

Sarita Handa’s eponymous home design brand has a new collection of artefacts that pay tribute to the country’s timeless art forms
 

Published: 06th February 2022

By Bindu Gopal Rao
Express News Service

As décor becomes more layered and veers towards traditional interiors that are cozy, warm and inviting, there has been an increased focus on merging contemporary and classic, which is the best way to add freshness to a home. And what better way to do that than with the latest offerings by home decor brand, Sarita Handa? Paying homage to the cultures of Nagaland, Gujarat, Maharashtra and the southern states, the brand’s two new collections include artefacts in metal, wood, marble and brass, as well as exclusive studio pottery and ceramics.

From old Pichwais to chariot pieces, to doors and jharokhas, these finds come in various materials like woods of different kinds to vegetable dye, hand-woven textile, stone and terracotta pieces. All of which have been curated by Capt Rahul Puri, the brand’s executive director, whose keen eye and deep-rooted research form the inspiration for two diametrically different collections. 

“These are an outcome of the visual and cultural experiences I accumulated over the years during my travels. I have always been a collector, from collecting coins and maps in my early years to building a repository of our rich artefacts, my travels and interest in our cultural legacy has resulted in this collection,” explains Puri.

During his travels, Puri was fascinated by the indigenous craft that every region has in abundance. “I loved to buy these timeless artefacts from locals because they revealed a lot about our shared histories and distinct culture. Some are very old, while some of them have been reproduced; they still carry narratives from the past as to their origin and development. Each statement piece carries a story from history and its native place,” he adds. Also, each piece has been curated keeping in mind the aesthetic sensibilities of the Sarita Handa brand.

Also on the anvil is a new collection of wall art inspired by old Kalamkari and Pichwais, along with ceramic lines inspired by old block print fragments. Plus, an exclusive line of cushion covers made from old chogas and jackets in zardozi work.

