STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Not Yankee, but Indie-Doodle-Doo!  

Mad about doodles? Here’s how a trio of architects came together to create Doodle Mapuls, a range of vibrant artwork on apparel and accessories that explores the form like never before

Published: 06th February 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

By Tanisha Saxena
Express News Service

First up, a disclaimer. We would like to keep the words as few as possible here and let the amazing visuals speak for themselves. But since this needs to be an article, here’s a brief account of what this exciting venture is all about.

Yash Shetty, Kirthi Pillai and Amal Nair 

What exactly is it? Well, it’s an illustrator collective created by three architects—Yash Shetty, Amal Nair and Kirthi Pillai—who have been working in tandem since their early college days and call themselves ‘Mapuls,’ which is synonymous with ‘bantai’ (friend) in Tamil and Malayalam. Hence, the name Doodle Mapuls.

What do they do? They make amazing illustrations on T-shirts, jackets, shoes, skateboards, and even rugs, in a vibrant street culture genre, hypebeast, not yet as popular in India as in the West. The trio grew up in Mumbai, hence inspiration comes not just from its mean streets, but also its biggest draw, Bollywood. Check out their vivid collaborations with brands like Urban Monkey, SlimJim India, NBA India, Ishq Bector, D’evil, Doc Sneakers, Toesmith, Goa FC and Dust of Gods to know what we mean. 

When and how did it start? The three friends had been working with each other since college on various mediums of art but never termed it or clubbed it under one specific umbrella. But after they graduated in May 2020, they were faced with a pandemic and subsequent lockdown. That’s when they decided to start materialising the art they had always envisioned.

Where can you get these? Log on to www.doodlemapuls.com, or purchase directly from their Instagram page as well as WazirX NFT store.

They make illustrations on T-shirts, jackets, shoes, skateboards, and even rugs, in a vibrant street culture genre, hypebeast, not yet popular in India

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illustrator collective Yash Shetty Amal Nair Kirthi Pillai Mapuls Doodle Mapuls
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp