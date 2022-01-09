Chennai-based Peekaboo Patterns focuses on all things children

Bindu Gopal Rao By

Express News Service

In 2005, when Garima Agarwal wanted to do up her kids' rooms, she couldn't find anything that was specifically made for kids in the Indian market. This is when she decided to put her design background to use and take things in her own hand. She went on to design them herself and not only did a great job of it, but also this spurred her on to start her own venture, Peekaboo Patterns, that offered designer curtains for kid's rooms.

But over the years, what started as a one-product brand has now grown into one of the leading kids' brands in Chennai, with two brick-and-mortar stores, a sprawling workshop, and a nationwide online presence. Her store, Peekaboo Interiors, is India's first show home for kids with seven experiential rooms for children of different ages.

"Children's rooms need special care compared to other spaces as this is the most dynamic space in the house and requires flexibility. Non-toxic paint, build-to-grow furniture, child-friendly material for furnishings are a few essential aspects to be kept in mind while designing," says Agarwal.

Consciously selecting decor elements and colours that resonate with children and complement the room in a balanced, aesthetic, ergonomic way is her focus.

The aim, she avers, is to transform ordinary spaces into kids' havens that are big on fun and functionality, while at the same time, being a one-stop shop for everything ethical and sustainable. "Each space we design is powered by a certified knowledge of conscious parenting and colour psychology," she adds.

Her latest venture is a clothing line, 'Bootiful', that boasts of high-quality smart casual clothing for children between the ages of two and 10. These are manufactured at their factory that has over 50 years of experience in crafting clothing for global luxury fashion labels.

Looking ahead, Agarwal has ambitious plans. "We are looking at strategically expanding our manufacturing capacity by early next year, and aim to capture the international market extensively with more investments by 2023," she signs off. Sounds like a good, build-to-grow plan!