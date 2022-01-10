Raghavendra Rathore launches brand new edits from ready-to-wear line RR Blue

Romal Laisram By

Express News Service

A member of the erstwhile royal family of Jodhpur, Raghavendra Rathore is also considered royalty when it comes to menswear in India. The designer, who graduated from the Parsons School of Design in New York City, in 1992, is also one of the first to introduce the Jodhpuri bandhgala jacket to the world and is one of the country's most popular names when it comes to luxury menswear.

Raghavendra - who launched his eponymous label Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur in 1994 after working with Oscar de la Renta and Donna Karan - is inspired by the old-world regalia of Rajasthan and is known for juxtaposing his classic design with modern silhouettes that mirror and play on his royal lineage.

Often seen worn by Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, and several A-listers including Virat Kohli and Akash Ambani, we catch up with the designer to find out more about the latest edit from his ready-to-wear line RR Blue (consisting five thematic capsule collections - Ranthambore, Modern Prince, Entomology, Shweth Aur Shyam and Maori in cotton and cotton silk blends), that have just hit his stores across the country.

Tell us a little bit about the new edits?

RR Blue is a ready-to-wear line of contemporary yet comfortable clothing that expands the classic bespoke brand aesthetic of Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur, designed specifically for a youthful yet trendy Rathore Man.

This is a landmark moment that marks the first time that the bespoke Raghavendra Rathore brand moves away from conventional, cut silhouettes to a cool and sensual approach to menswear with a modern Indian aesthetic.

Targeted specifically for the millennial consumer with an array of elegant and mature options that are versatile in adapting to different locations and occasions alike, the collection is perfect for semi-formal luncheons on a balmy afternoon, early evening get-togethers, or just lounging at a resort with family and friends.

What inspired this collection?

RR Blue is inspired by its varied themes. The Ranthambore collection is an ode to the formidable Ranthambore fort; the Modern Prince collection is inspired by a modern day mogul who has a passion for vintage collectibles; in Entomology, the intriguing world of beetles and dragonflies is the inspiration behind the pieces and their characteristics through colour play and anatomy has helped create the elementary print design for this collection.

In Shweth aur Shyam, the prints are centred on a more linear yet modern pattern that surpasses seasonal trends, while the Maori collection is inspired by traditional Maori visual art that centres around their primary art forms like weaving, carving, tattooing,

and painting.

What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

From surface treatments with a rustic feel to simplified motifs of the varied art forms; and architectural symmetry in stylised geometrical patterns that relay an iconoclastic appeal to the collection - the idea was to make the silhouettes apt for a travel-ready wardrobe.

Will the collection be as colourful as most of your collections?

The colour palette's and prints surpass seasonal trends in these edits. Monochrome tones, happy colours, and pastel characteristics are displayed through colour play and anatomy, which help create the elementary print design for this collection. Motifs are a mix and match of coloured items like vases, perfume bottles and face mirrors that have helped recreate this vision with a contemporary twist.

And how sustainable is this collection?

The collection consists of a range of pieces made in cotton and breathable fabrics with beautiful prints in structured and unstructured clothing. The use of polyester and other polluting trims and materials have been avoided consciously.

Finally, what can we look forward to from you, next?

A range of stylish and secure travel wear and accessories, which will continue to create an affordable yet memorable experience for the fashionable Indian man!

(Rs 5,000 onwards. Available online)