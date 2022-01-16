STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

When Old Goes Bold

Ring in the new year with fresh uses for faded and frayed old furniture

Published: 16th January 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Ring in the new year with fresh uses for faded and frayed old furniture

Grand piano to unique shelf: Warning—Do this only if your piano is completely disused and beyond repair. Carefully remove all its innards, such as the harp and the keys. Then, place the lid on the back of the piano for your books to rest on. A fresh coat of paint, and voila, you have a new bookcase.

Crib to cute study desk: You will first need to dislodge the “drop side” and remove it. Cut two sheets of thick MDF to fit snugly into the mattress base to make a table top. The boards can be painted with blackboard paint to create a chalkboard table top. Use hooks to create storage on the cot sides.

Chairs morph into a bench: Start by removing all the seat pads, then line the chairs up together. Remove all arms, keeping only the first and the last. Use clamps and wood glue to attach the legs together. Then, paint the whole thing in one colour and reupholster.

Cable drum to chic bookshelf: First, paint the spool and dowels in a colour of your choice. After it dries, turn it upside down and position your caskets where you want them. Using moulding glue, place the dowels around the table about a foot apart and hold in place while they dry. Now fill it with books and admire your new bookcase!

From door to photo frame: Measure the sizes of the individual frames. Trim your e-photos to fit, paste them on, and you’re done. After this, all you need are four large screws and a handyman to hang it up.

Bed becomes a settee: All you need is a little size rejig and you get a whole new seat. Get a carpenter to cut the frame according to the size you want and reposition and reattach the legs. Paint it the colour of your choice, and just take a seat!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp