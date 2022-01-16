When Old Goes Bold

By Express News Service

Ring in the new year with fresh uses for faded and frayed old furniture

Grand piano to unique shelf: Warning—Do this only if your piano is completely disused and beyond repair. Carefully remove all its innards, such as the harp and the keys. Then, place the lid on the back of the piano for your books to rest on. A fresh coat of paint, and voila, you have a new bookcase.

Crib to cute study desk: You will first need to dislodge the “drop side” and remove it. Cut two sheets of thick MDF to fit snugly into the mattress base to make a table top. The boards can be painted with blackboard paint to create a chalkboard table top. Use hooks to create storage on the cot sides.

Chairs morph into a bench: Start by removing all the seat pads, then line the chairs up together. Remove all arms, keeping only the first and the last. Use clamps and wood glue to attach the legs together. Then, paint the whole thing in one colour and reupholster.

Cable drum to chic bookshelf: First, paint the spool and dowels in a colour of your choice. After it dries, turn it upside down and position your caskets where you want them. Using moulding glue, place the dowels around the table about a foot apart and hold in place while they dry. Now fill it with books and admire your new bookcase!

From door to photo frame: Measure the sizes of the individual frames. Trim your e-photos to fit, paste them on, and you’re done. After this, all you need are four large screws and a handyman to hang it up.

Bed becomes a settee: All you need is a little size rejig and you get a whole new seat. Get a carpenter to cut the frame according to the size you want and reposition and reattach the legs. Paint it the colour of your choice, and just take a seat!