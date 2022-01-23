Nappa Dori's minimal aesthetics and connection with people  

Bindu Gopal Rao By

Express News Service

Design has always been Gautam Sinha’s safe space and creative refuge, as he admits he wasn’t so strong academically. “Being dyslexic, I always struggled with regular studies, but was always drawn to anything which needed visual elements to create or draw. So, I guess design was always my comfort zone to express myself better,” says the Creative Director and Founder of Nappa Dori.

He started Nappa Dori, a handcrafted leather goods and bags company in December 2010. “It was always about sustaining yourself rather than creating a brand, to be honest. I had to make a living, but I decided to do it on my own terms. What makes it unique is that it was a simple product, with no frills and a clean minimal aesthetic, which is something that resonated well with the people.”

Dori Living follows the exact same concept. A venture that was in the works even before the pandemic, but got expedited as no one was really buying bags, the new brand’s DNA reflects the Nappa Dori aesthetic, bringing a clean minimal contour of style to your living space.

“We have focused our collections on urban, small space living. We do not produce products for large homes but for modern minimal homes where there is a crunch for space. Pieces that make you feel cozy and are functional rather than large statement pieces,” says Sinha, adding that more and more people are buying things for their home office and living space that make them feel more connected with their homes.

The team has worked with craft clusters in different parts of India to bring the Dori Living collection to life. Kitchen-wear cotton fabrics have come from weavers in West Bengal and the ceramics from potters in Gujarat. “We have also done a small line of rugs made completely out of recycled PET bottles; about 800 to 900 bottles are used to make one piece.

I feel that to be meaningfully sustainable, you need to look at every aspect. Hence, we have focused on small batch productions. It helps in reducing waste and excess production which usually ends up unsold or being sold on huge discounts,” Sinha concludes.



The brand has opened its second location in Mumbai, and will open its second international store in Dubai next month. Expanding it to more international locations in Europe and West Asia is also in the pipeline.