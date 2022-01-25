STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A hint of bold and pizzazz

Apooh believes that fashion is not about looking uncomfortably fantastic by donning fancy brands, it is all about being presentable and well-groomed.

Published: 25th January 2022 02:00 AM

Ripped jeans, Denim, distress fashion

Image for representational Purposes (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

For dancers, comfort is key and popular face Apooh Mahi is no different. However, she says she adds some bold to it and she’s good to go. Apooh, who goes by @mahiwaaay on Instagram, believes that fashion is not about looking uncomfortably fantastic by donning fancy brands. It is all about being presentable and well-groomed. Fashion to her is as simple as ‘dress for the occasion.’

Everyday wear
Apooh loves wearing monochromatic jeans, denim shorts, a casual tee or a crop top with boots or shoes, depending on the occasion

Evening outfits
Comfortable short dresses or a skirt with a solid bodycon. During winter, if it’s too chilly, she adds an overcoat with a beanie or a muffler to get that classy winter look

Footwear
Apooh is pro-Puma for her dance and sports ventures, but also loves her boots from Steve Madden, Aldo and Catwalk. She always looks to sliders for comfort

Make-up
She loves to keep it simple with a lotion, sunscreen and an eyeliner. She doesn’t use make-up until a brand or her work requires her to do so. Her friend, Snehal Singh, is a make-up artist and she trusts her with her craft. Her go-to brands are MAC and PAC  

Keeping it light 
She is more of a fanny or utility belt kind-of-a-person. She is not too fond of bags and prefers not using them often

Go-to brands
Her collection is mostly sober black and some colour blast from Supervek, Red Bull, Nike and a few customised utility belts from PLUG merchandise

Style statement
She believes in edgy yet comfortable clothes with a hint of bold to her outfits

Party time
She flaunts bold outfits or rather definitely questionable ones for the Hyderabad crowd. Any net bodysuit paired with high-waist jeans and boots do well for her. She accessorises the look with goth and loud statement earrings and a choker. If she feels a lil’ extra that  day, her septum piercing comes into play

TAGS
Apooh Mahi Mahiwaaay Apooh
