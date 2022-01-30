STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have a Haute Seat 

Belgian-American poet and novelist, May Sarton once said, "A house that does not have one warm, comfy chair in it is soulless." Something that Delhi-based Limón understands all too well.

Aradhana Anand and her collection of upholstered chairs and cushions

By Bindu Gopal Rao
Belgian-American poet and novelist, May Sarton once said, “A house that does not have one warm, comfy chair in it is soulless.” Something that Delhi-based Limón understands all too well. For, here is a company that focuses solely on chairs. And yes, vibrant cushions as well.

The key here is comfort and ‘dressing the chair.’ On offer are six standard chair forms that can be customised using saris and upholstery fabric. The chair, especially the wingback, is a large enough canvas to showcase a variety of prints and patterns, woven cotton and silk cotton saris. So, think bold, and be prepared for a Bandhini print mixed with a Benarasi border, Ikat weaves and Puneri checks, all in one striking piece. Or a pretty floral patterned furnishing fabric, again combined with some, or all of the above!

Indeed, the concept of using saris as upholstery is not only novel, it also makes a strong statement for Indian handlooms. “We live with pets at home, cats, who tend to scratch at furniture. To counter this, most of us use cotton saris to cover our sofas and chairs. This practice led me to the idea of experimenting with upholstering saris on chairs and sofas,” says Aradhana Anand, the brand’s owner and creative director.

Of course, the fabric usage is unique, but what strikes you, even more, is the way it has been used. Prints and weaves all mixed together in a riot of colour. Yes, it is this vivid use of multiple hues that is the brand’s USP. As Anand confesses, she loves colour, the more the better.  

In fact, it is this quest for colour that led to the launch of Limón. Anand spent 12 years in the corporate space, initially with a bank and then as a ship broker living and working between Delhi, Dubai and Singapore. “I quit towards the end of 2013 and moved back home. The intention was to take time out to travel and to eventually do something more creatively satisfying for a living,” she recalls. 

So, while decorating her home in the summer of 2015, she set out in search of colour — in furniture and in décor products, and thus, the idea of Limón was conceived. Combining her keen passion for decor and sharp acumen for business, she launched the brand within the next year. Needless to add, she hasn’t looked back since. “We retail through our studio space in Delhi (visits by appointment only) and through our website,” says Anand.

As a corollary, the brand also has a collaborative collection with designer Shweta Malhotra called Rasa. A take on everything Indian and flavourful, this includes cushion covers and table linen, this is inspired by the diverse food culture of India, and of course, the aromatic spice.

The latest chapter in the limón narrative is the introduction of eDesign, a virtual service birthed during last year’s pandemic, which helps you style your spaces, remotely. Based on your package selection, the team at Limón will curate a custom 2D concept board responsive to your needs, dimensions, aesthetic leanings, and of course, your personal style. And looking ahead, on the anvil is a new line of ottomans and pouffes. So, all we can say is, sit back, relax and watch this space.

