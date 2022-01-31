SAND by Shirin's Winter Collection is for the travelling light

Rashmi Rajagopal By

Express News Service

The fact that the clothing label SAND by Shirin and jutti brand Needledust are by the same person - Shirin Mann - is at first a little hard to believe. For, while the footwear brand is renowned for its heavy use of sequins, zardosi, pearls, beads, dabka, and other hand embroidery techniques, the sustainable clothing line sets itself apart with its starkness, its bare but experimental silhouettes, skillful draping, and lush fabrics.

"SAND is an extension of me and my vision, representing the uniqueness of women, where all shapes are beautiful, all bodies remarkable and all women extraordinary. Our silhouettes break all stereotypes of body shapes," says Shirin, who launched SAND (short for 'Such A Nice Day') in the first half of 2021.

A few weeks ago, they unveiled their Winter Collection, a line inspired by some of the most interesting international destinations that range from Johannesburg to Marrakech, Tahiti, and Fiji.

This time around, the colour palette, which is usually a combination of light shades of pale pink, off-white, cream and mint green, has gone a bit deeper and warmer with hues such as sand, oatmeal, dusty pink, black, silver and gold.

The drop comprises jumpsuits, flowing overlays, roomy trousers, kimono-style dresses, kaftans, and asymmetric tops. "All our silhouettes are transitional and subtle. However, the Johannesburg jumpsuit captures the aesthetic of our brand well."

The garment is made from lightweight, soft wool in a faint herringbone weave and has a relaxed fit. It boasts a full-length detachable shawl collar that can be fastened with buttons at the neck.

Another feature of the label is their choice of fabrics. The natural fibres of rose petals, aloe vera, eucalyptus, banana, and soybean protein coupled with organic linen and cotton make up the textiles that are turned into their garments.

"The clothing feels like second skin. They are breathable and free of harsh chemicals, with an aim to make you feel confident and beautiful at all times. India is one of the largest exporters of finished linen, but it isn’t consumed enough domestically. We wanted to educate the consumers about its functionality and replace polyester with linen," explains Shirin, who has started shipping internationally.

(Rs 2,990 upwards. Available online)