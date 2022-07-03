STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Amer Canvas' launched by Obeetee Carpets is a summer hit 

Obeetee Carpets has strived to combine traditional Indian elements with modern aesthetics and design elements.

By Express News Service
Taking inspiration from the grandeur of Amer Fort in Jaipur, rug company Obeetee Carpets has launched a new collection––the Amer Canvas. Essentially a summer collection, it is created in entirety by motifs and patterns derived from the architecture of the ancient Amer Fort of Jaipur. The elements of this collection are rich in colour, depicting the flora, fauna and geometrical engravings that narrate the story of the glorious past.

Since its inception, Obeetee Carpets has strived to combine traditional Indian elements with modern aesthetics and design elements. While a majority of its collections play with subdued hues and modern colour palettes, the Amer Canvas collection, made of premium recycled silk, Sardinian wool and hand-spun viscose, comes in as a breath of fresh air best suited for the summers. In fact, it sets out to break the season barrier that exists in the minds of most carpet users. 

Founded in 1920, Obeetee is one of the oldest and largest hand-woven rug companies not only in India, 
but also internationally. Expanding over a century, it has garnered an undisputed reputation in terms of 
its craftsmanship. With over 25,000 artisans dedicated to the creation of extraordinary rugs, the company boasts of a community that sustains its existence and excellence.In addition to that, Obeetee has the greatest in-house rug-making capabilities in India, powered by their modern dyeing plant and ever-inspired design department.

