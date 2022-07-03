STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Vintage florals to contemporary geometrics, wallpapers are making a comeback 

Thanks to contemporary patterns and funky prints, wallpapers are again having a moment in the design world
 

Published: 03rd July 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Wallpaper from UDC Homes

Wallpaper from UDC Homes

By RASHMI GOPAL RAO
Express News Service

Looking to give your new walls a visual punch? Or give an old room a quick new makeover?  Look no further than the good old wallpaper. Experts agree that after having been sidelined for quite a while now, wallpapers are now enjoying the spotlight all over again.

From vintage florals and botanicals to contemporary geometrics and abstracts, wallpapers today come in a plethora of designs, patterns, and textures. Convenient and hassle-free, they are a great way to add an element of sophistication and a unique character to your space. “You can have your room ready within three-four hours without any dust when you use wallpaper,” says Neha Jain, Interior, and Wallpaper Expert, UDC Homes, adding, “They are cost-effective too as you have multiple options starting from Rs 50 per square feet to Rs 1,500-2,000 per square feet depending on the type, design, and quality.”

There are several ways to use wallpaper, with the most common one being covering all four walls of a room. This adds a sense of warmth and character at once. You can do what you wish with large prints, but for smaller rooms, avoid dark colours and small prints. Large sparse prints and prints with horizontal stripes create an illusion of space and are hence suited for smaller rooms. Further, if you have a low ceiling, go in for vertical stripes to make your room look “taller.”

If you are a fan of the understated, classy look, choose to cover one-half of your wall. If you choose to use the bottom half, then paint the upper half of the wall in a complementary colour and hang art on it. If you use the wallpaper on the top half, go with darker wall paint on the bottom. You can also use it on a single wall to create a feature wall.

mural style wallpaper from Kalakaari Haath

Want to go bold and unconventional? Then consider installing two wallpapers on one wall. Just make sure that the patterns and colours complement each other. Also, some companies have come out with wallpapers that look like murals which is quite the rage today. 

Before sticking the wallpaper, it is key that the underlying wall is well primed. Make sure it’s an oil-based primer because that is ideal for Indian weather conditions and helps the wallpaper to stick longer. While installing, always ensure that the pattern is lining up correctly and not in a haphazard manner. It is important that the borders and seams are not visible. 

In order to clean the wallpaper, it is recommended to wipe gently with a wet cloth. In case you see your wallpaper’s edges coming off, contact your dealer at the earliest and get it fixed. If left for a month or more, the paper will become very tight and it will not be possible to paste it back on the wall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wallpapers interor designing decorations
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp