15th edition of FDCI India Couture Week to be held in physical format

The India Couture Week will also include offsite presentations and all the shows will be live-streamed on the FDCI's digital platforms - Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and its official website

Published: 09th July 2022

FDCI India Couture Week 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 15th edition of India Couture Week (ICW) will take place from July 22 to 31, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced Friday. To be held at Taj Palace here, the fashion gala will be organised in a physical format after almost two years.

Ace fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani will open the couture week, while celebrity favourite Anamika Khanna will bring the curtains down.

Other couturiers to showcase their creations during the 10-day long fashion extravaganza are Amit Aggarwal, Anju Modi, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Siddartha Tytler, Suneet Varma, and Varun Bahl.

"I think the most beautiful part of this 15-year journey for me has been to be able to create a blueprint for the future with India Couture Week. This has been a memorable journey of celebrating the unique heritage we possess as a country. And this year too we have 13 of India's leading couturiers showcasing the finest crafts which will hold centre stage at the ten-day extravaganza," FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi said in a statement.

The India Couture Week will also include offsite presentations and all the shows will be live-streamed on the FDCI's digital platforms - Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and its official website.

