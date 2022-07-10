STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Gearing up: International brands TUMI and Razer to launch bags just for gamers

International luggage brand TUMI partners with global gaming brand Razer to launch a limited edition of
premium bags and laptop sleeves

Published: 10th July 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

This summer, international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI have teamed up with Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers. Together, they have reimagined TUMI bestsellers as limited-edition gear for gamers. The collaboration leverages TUMI innovation and design excellence and Razer’s iconic aesthetic and branding, which is one of the most recognised in the global gaming and e-sports communities.

The new collection has four styles which include expandable four-wheel luggage, a backpack, a sling bag and a laptop sleeve. Each piece is co-branded with Razer’s triple-headed snake logo and signature green accents, blended with TUMI’s DNA.

The take-everywhere laptop cover 15” securely carries a gamer’s most prized possession while the Bozeman Sling is the ultimate grab-and-go bag for stashing cords, portable gaming gear and more.
Equipped with a padded laptop pocket, the Finch Backpack is designed to carry heavy-duty gear. Gamers can also slip the Add-A-Bag sleeve over the handle of the International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On Luggage for a complete travel kit.

The shell and lining of the case are both made with recycled materials, spotlighting both TUMI and Razer’s commitment to sustainability. Plus, it has a USB-C port to keep global citizens powered on their journeys. Only 1,337 units of each style will be released around the world. “1337” or “LEET” short for “elite,” was specifically chosen as gamers and esports athletes use this to signal the most skilled gamers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TUMI Razer premium bags
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp