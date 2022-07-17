Interior design firm Quirk Studio: Eclectic with a touch of the eccentric

Noor Anand Chawla By

Express News Service

A beautiful home is often the product of a successful marriage between the homeowner and its interior designer. For the match to be successful, however, both parties must display commitment to their common design goals, respect for differing aesthetics, adherence to budgetary constraints and the ability to execute and bring a vision to life. The practice of Mumbai-based interior design firm, Quirk Studio, thrives on this premise.

“Our design approach is ever evolving and can broadly be categorised as contemporary, modern and minimalistic, with a touch of eccentricity. We steer away from trends and labels and instead adhere to our authentic design sensibilities, the clients’ personality, and the narrative that the site demands, resulting in fluid spaces without any particular design aesthetic embedded in them,” share Disha Bhavsar and Shivani Ajmera, principal designers and co-founders of the firm.

This is evident in their varied projects throughout the country and abroad. Over a practice that spans the designing of homes, offices and other private spaces, Quirk Studio has evolved with every client, while sticking with their core values of creating spaces that evoke comfort and act as mediums of self-expression. Every project, therefore, is distinctive and caters to individual needs and specifications.

Take for example the muted and welcoming tones of the home of newly married actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal in Mumbai; or the luxurious marbled façade of The Mill Project, an office in Erode, Tamil Nadu. The House of Weaves, a family home in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, housing three generations, is another personal favourite of the designers for its “tapestry of emotions and its grounded ethos that stems from the identity of its inhabitants.”

Fancy Pants Storre; The Mill Project; The Mysa Home; House of Weaves

Bhavsar studied interior design and Ajmera felt the call of this profession later in life, however, both claim that an understanding of design came naturally to them. They met while working for a leading publishing house in India. Before long, they were exchanging notes on design, and had discovered shared aesthetic sensibilities and a passion for impacting built environment through design. This mutual enthusiasm led to the launch of their boutique design firm Quirk Studio in 2013.

“Over the years, our drive to create experiential spaces that enhance the user experience, inspire them, and leave a deep, long-lasting impression has been our primary motivation. Once we started working in this industry, we loved that we could channel our creative energies into people’s homes and workspaces and see our designs come alive. The feeling is gratifying and feeds our motivation to excel,” says Bhavsar.

Steering clear of trends is something team Quirk Studio assiduously believes in. Hence, they do not look to the West for inspiration or the sourcing of materials and prefer to work with locally available resources—a task they claim as being easy owing to the abundant culture and design sensibilities of the local design context in India.

Ajmera shares with candour, “We draw inspiration from our surrounding spaces and environments, keenly collecting experiences when we travel, studying art across disciplines to anchor and inspire us.”

A beautiful home is often the product of a successful marriage between the homeowner and its interior designer. For the match to be successful, however, both parties must display commitment to their common design goals, respect for differing aesthetics, adherence to budgetary constraints and the ability to execute and bring a vision to life. The practice of Mumbai-based interior design firm, Quirk Studio, thrives on this premise. “Our design approach is ever evolving and can broadly be categorised as contemporary, modern and minimalistic, with a touch of eccentricity. We steer away from trends and labels and instead adhere to our authentic design sensibilities, the clients’ personality, and the narrative that the site demands, resulting in fluid spaces without any particular design aesthetic embedded in them,” share Disha Bhavsar and Shivani Ajmera, principal designers and co-founders of the firm. This is evident in their varied projects throughout the country and abroad. Over a practice that spans the designing of homes, offices and other private spaces, Quirk Studio has evolved with every client, while sticking with their core values of creating spaces that evoke comfort and act as mediums of self-expression. Every project, therefore, is distinctive and caters to individual needs and specifications. Take for example the muted and welcoming tones of the home of newly married actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal in Mumbai; or the luxurious marbled façade of The Mill Project, an office in Erode, Tamil Nadu. The House of Weaves, a family home in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, housing three generations, is another personal favourite of the designers for its “tapestry of emotions and its grounded ethos that stems from the identity of its inhabitants.” Fancy Pants Storre; The Mill Project; The Mysa Home; House of Weaves Bhavsar studied interior design and Ajmera felt the call of this profession later in life, however, both claim that an understanding of design came naturally to them. They met while working for a leading publishing house in India. Before long, they were exchanging notes on design, and had discovered shared aesthetic sensibilities and a passion for impacting built environment through design. This mutual enthusiasm led to the launch of their boutique design firm Quirk Studio in 2013. “Over the years, our drive to create experiential spaces that enhance the user experience, inspire them, and leave a deep, long-lasting impression has been our primary motivation. Once we started working in this industry, we loved that we could channel our creative energies into people’s homes and workspaces and see our designs come alive. The feeling is gratifying and feeds our motivation to excel,” says Bhavsar. Steering clear of trends is something team Quirk Studio assiduously believes in. Hence, they do not look to the West for inspiration or the sourcing of materials and prefer to work with locally available resources—a task they claim as being easy owing to the abundant culture and design sensibilities of the local design context in India. Ajmera shares with candour, “We draw inspiration from our surrounding spaces and environments, keenly collecting experiences when we travel, studying art across disciplines to anchor and inspire us.”