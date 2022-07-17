Home Lifestyle Fashion

Interior design firm Quirk Studio: Eclectic with a touch of the eccentric

Meet Disha Bhavsar and Shivani Ajmera of Quirk Studio, who create modern, minimalist homes and offices with a unique twist.

Published: 17th July 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Quirk Studio founders Disha Bhavsar, Shivani Ajmera.

Quirk Studio founders Disha Bhavsar, Shivani Ajmera.

By Noor Anand Chawla
Express News Service

A beautiful home is often the product of a successful marriage between the homeowner and its interior designer. For the match to be successful, however, both parties must display commitment to their common design goals, respect for differing aesthetics, adherence to budgetary constraints and the ability to execute and bring a vision to life. The practice of Mumbai-based interior design firm, Quirk Studio, thrives on this premise.

“Our design approach is ever evolving and can broadly be categorised as contemporary, modern and minimalistic, with a touch of eccentricity. We steer away from trends and labels and instead adhere to our authentic design sensibilities, the clients’ personality, and the narrative that the site demands, resulting in fluid spaces without any particular design aesthetic embedded in them,” share Disha Bhavsar and Shivani Ajmera, principal designers and co-founders of the firm.

This is evident in their varied projects throughout the country and abroad. Over a practice that spans the designing of homes, offices and other private spaces, Quirk Studio has evolved with every client, while sticking with their core values of creating spaces that evoke comfort and act as mediums of self-expression. Every project, therefore, is distinctive and caters to individual needs and specifications.

Take for example the muted and welcoming tones of the home of newly married actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal in Mumbai; or the luxurious marbled façade of The Mill Project, an office in Erode, Tamil Nadu. The House of Weaves, a family home in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, housing three generations, is another personal favourite of the designers for its “tapestry of emotions and its grounded ethos that stems from the identity of its inhabitants.”

Fancy Pants Storre; The Mill Project; The Mysa Home; House of Weaves

Bhavsar studied interior design and Ajmera felt the call of this profession later in life, however, both claim that an understanding of design came naturally to them. They met while working for a leading publishing house in India. Before long, they were exchanging notes on design, and had discovered shared aesthetic sensibilities and a passion for impacting built environment through design. This mutual enthusiasm led to the launch of their boutique design firm Quirk Studio in 2013.

“Over the years, our drive to create experiential spaces that enhance the user experience, inspire them, and leave a deep, long-lasting impression has been our primary motivation. Once we started working in this industry, we loved that we could channel our creative energies into people’s homes and workspaces and see our designs come alive. The feeling is gratifying and feeds our motivation to excel,” says Bhavsar.

Steering clear of trends is something team Quirk Studio assiduously believes in. Hence, they do not look to the West for inspiration or the sourcing of materials and prefer to work with locally available resources—a task they claim as being easy owing to the abundant culture and design sensibilities of the local design context in India.

Ajmera shares with candour, “We draw inspiration from our surrounding spaces and environments, keenly collecting experiences when we travel, studying art across disciplines to anchor and inspire us.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Quirk Studio Disha Bhavsar Shivani Ajmera Anushka Ranjan's house The Mill Project The House of Weaves
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp