Madras Couture Fashion Week 2022: Off the runway, down the aisle

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

To anyone living the bachelor life, wedding season may seem a ways away but the betrothed have been on their feet for months already. There is much to do. Food, guest list, decorations, music, and of course, the wedding dress.

One's bridal wear may take months of stressful search and ahead of this season of wedding shopping, Madras Couture Fashion Week 2022 - Season 7 revealed the works of six designers at Hilton Chennai on Thursday.

What's on stage?

The recently trademarked event presented by Satish Jupiter had returned after a two-year hiatus, thanks to the pandemic. The stage was set for the models, a clean white platform doused in bright lights and surrounded by a crowd in wait.

Michelle Shetty, the host welcomed on stage the first collection to be witnessed, JCS Jewellers. Celebrating the rainbow, the models strutted in shades of purples, blues, greens and oranges, flaunting the designer wear by Vinodini Pandian of Nirali Designs.

While the traditional wear with a modern twist added a lovely colour to the stage, one’s eye was drawn to the temple jewellery that accompanied the ensemble. Glinting in the light, the sets were bold yet elegant, complementing the vivid colours with their simpler features.

The women on stage were soon replaced by men donning Syed Shahid's collection. The designer of 7 Creations brought to stage an ensemble of dark greens and blacks - blazers, suits, sherwanis and even fur-lined outerwear.

The ethnic/ wedding wear was surprisingly accompanied by winter wear. When asked about the variety, Syed admitted, "We have three collections showcased - ceremony, ethnic and winter wear. This is to show that we do everything in the industry from ethnic and ceremony looks to red carpet, professional and even seasonal wear."

Syed's versatile line paved the way to Asmitha's and Ashita's collection, with a focus on warm colours - traditional reds, pinks and maroons, with some yellows and oranges as well. The duo run a brand called Sameenas and welcome their aesthetic with functionality as well.

"Our showstopper Sanjana Sarathy was excited to see that we had pockets in the attire. We want brides to be able to keep their key cards, mobiles and such," said Asmitha.

Bold reds and pinks were soon replaced by soft pinks and beiges when Fathima Afrin, founder of Afeera’s collection took to stage. Glittering outfits reminiscent of Jaipuri mahals (from which she drew inspiration) fluttered across the stage.

Apart from the typical saris, palazzos, peplum tops, anarkalis and more were also featured. "My concept did not just feature the bride but also clothing for the bridesmaids, friends and cousins," shared Fathima.

The final show was truly one to behold. A mix of experimental and traditional fashion, Rubeena Afroz’s line was an interesting play on a variety of colours. The models confidently showed off the blacks, greens, maroons, and blues. Rubeena mentioned that she had drawn inspiration from the Cannes Film Festival and one could not miss it in the blazers, asymmetrical drapes and bold fabric choices displayed in the western collection. The showstopper Swathishta Krishnan donned a rose gold attire.

Off stage systems

From traditional to experimental, for men and for women, and subtle to vivid, the night featured an array of options. Speaking of the selection, organiser Satish Jupiter said, "The selection process begins 2-3 months in advance so that we can give the designers enough time to prepare. We ask for pictures, the ensemble, their motivation and choose the best."

"There was a phenomenal crowd and response. The event has been trending for 10-15 days and I am sure will continue to do so for another week. We also had a good turnover with a mixed bunch from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other cities," he said.

The final showcase was preceded by a show set up by the students of FIDA- The Design School, where 35 designers presented one creation each. "It was very nice. The latest fashion and new ideas were brought in by the young blood," added Satish.

The night was a flurry of colour and fabric, one that would get any bride-to-be in the mood to shop. And who knows, maybe a bride-to-be found her attire-to-be.



