Jaipur pottery, Kashmir papier mache set to adorn walls of US' Ivy Lodge 

Trisha Mukherjee

Express News Service

The aesthetics of traditional Indian crafts—think Jaipur blue pottery, Kashmir papier mache and miniature art—will adorn the walls of Ivy Lodge in South Hampton, US, next month, as Shaunali Nanda becomes one of the 20—and the only Indian—designers to reimagine this historic 19th-century home into a chic sanctuary for modern living.

The project is part of this year’s Hampton Designer Showhouse that’s been raising funds to support Stony Brook Hospital in the area for the last 20 years. As part of this endeavour, designers from across the world are invited to reimagine and transform the spaces within an iconic property. Nanda will be recreating one of the bedrooms on the second floor of the cottage.

“I’ve decided that the room is going to be all about everything made in India. We are doing customised wallpaper and matching blinds. We will be using blue and white pottery elements for the wall plates and a lot of papier mache as accessories and, of course, a very nice handwoven rug and lots of pillows,” says Delhi-based Nanda, adding, “The room will come together as a true representation of what we do best.”

Taking inspiration from books and references from the forts and palaces of India, the designer has chosen a dainty dandelion motif in blue, block printed by hand on white linen, for the blinds that she believes will grab attention as soon as one enters the room. The same design will continue on the canvas wallpaper to coordinate. Versions of the print have also been done for cushions, quilts and a throw.

The passage to the bedroom will also be linked with the dandelion wallpaper, which will be further embellished by motifs of the unique blue pottery plates from Jaipur in the form of wall sconces.

Explaining her choice of colour, the 48-year-old designer says, “Blue and white is so eternal

for Americans and since the cottage is by the seashore, for me it seemed a natural choice.”

It’s not all blue, though. Nanda has picked a refreshing mint green for the bathroom in the same dandelion motif. The flowers in the bathroom will be red. Again, sticking to another classic combo—red and green.

While Nanda is best known for her brand, Sloane Luxury Interiors, which boasts classic designs for contemporary tastes, her latest undertaking is ‘Sloane by Hand’, a project she started during the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020. The entire mood board for her showcase for the Ivy Lodge has been sourced and created by Sloane by Hand, which she is looking to now put on the global map.

Homes designed by Sloane Luxury Interiors

If anyone can do that, it’s her. Having studied, trained and worked at institutions like Sotheby’s and Christie’s, she went on to work with luxury houses such as Hermès, Tiffany, Chanel and Bulgari, gathering the best knowledge in terms of high design. Nanda’s diverse experience over the years across different parts of the world and her research led her to the conclusion that the “biggest commodity abroad is hand-done”.

“I know I’m not the first one to do this––lots of people are already doing it––but I keep it by hand,” the designer says, adding, “Also, I went right down to the root level. I went to the blue potter in Rajasthan and saw how he lives and works. I saw his humility, patience and understanding of the clay he works with.

I went to Kashmir and saw papier mache artisans at work. I’ve seen how they don’t even have enough light for such detailed work and have to sit by a window when they paint.”Nanda says she is also hoping to touch the hearts of many Indians who live in America and are the richest minority there. “They have a life there now that they’re American, but they have a heritage that they sometimes want to call out to. I’m hoping to touch many of those lives, and at the same time, but all this on an international design map,” she says. Nanda’s team begins installation on August 1, and the showhouse, which will see the who’s who of South Hampton and New York, will open on August 13 with a gala evening.

