JJ Valaya’s ‘Alma’: A sartorial slice of Spain 

The designer showcased an extravagant collection titled ‘Alma’ all while celebrating three decades in the fashion industry in the city on Sunday.

Published: 26th July 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Fashion designer JJ Valaya (centre) with models showcasing his collection ‘Alma’ in the city on Sunday.

By Express News Service

Fashion folks who were there to witness Delhi-based couturier JJ Valaya’s grand show at the ongoing FDCI India Couture Week 2022 in association with Lotus Make-Up were in for a treat as the designer showcased an extravagant collection titled ‘Alma’ all while celebrating three decades in the fashion industry in the city on Sunday.

The couture showcase was heavily influenced by elements from Spain—Matadors’ costumes, motifs on Manila shawls, patterns on the Pericon Fans—and featured timeless embroideries on luxe fabrics. 

