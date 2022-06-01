STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Flower lovers: Designer Payal Khandwala talks her latest collection

Payal Khandwala’s ‘Release 7’, made for summers, is inspired by florals

Published: 01st June 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

flowers, breathe easy, Oxygen plants

Representational Image

By Romal Laisram
Express News Service

A popular name in the Indian fashion industry, Mumbai-based designer Payal Khandwala has recently launched her latest edit, ‘Release 7’. Khandwala, who launched her eponymous label in 2012, has since been one of Bollywood’s most popular designers often seen on celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Raveena Tandon, among many others. We find out more about her latest edit that focuses on the distinct and bold flower, chrysanthemum.

Payal Khandwala 

“Chrysanthemums and peonies are two of my favourite flowers and I have been trying to find the right graphic to add them into my collections. And finally, after so many years, I painted this image and I felt that it was good enough. This really was an artwork exercise for me,” begins the designer. The collection—it focuses on silhouettes in linen, khadi, poplin, viscose, cotton, and handwoven silk—is designed around the climate of the season and has kurtas, shirts, pants, jumpsuits, maxis, and dresses.

“I wanted all the pieces to look engineered. I wanted the motif to look like it was there by choice. Printing the motif on metres of cloth and then cutting out a silhouette is different from wanting the motif to be placed specifically in a particular part of the garment. I just wanted the collection to be silhouettes that people can wear comfortably and be dramatic, stylish, and simple,” Khandwala adds.

With teal and rust being the basic colours of the edit, one can also look forward to magenta, dark brown, red, blue, ecru, and yellow. Next up, the designer is working on her upcoming prêt festive collection.

Rs 13,800 onwards. At Ogaan and Ensemble stores in Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Payal Khandwala Release 7
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp