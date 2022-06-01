Flower lovers: Designer Payal Khandwala talks her latest collection

Romal Laisram By

Express News Service

A popular name in the Indian fashion industry, Mumbai-based designer Payal Khandwala has recently launched her latest edit, ‘Release 7’. Khandwala, who launched her eponymous label in 2012, has since been one of Bollywood’s most popular designers often seen on celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Raveena Tandon, among many others. We find out more about her latest edit that focuses on the distinct and bold flower, chrysanthemum.

“Chrysanthemums and peonies are two of my favourite flowers and I have been trying to find the right graphic to add them into my collections. And finally, after so many years, I painted this image and I felt that it was good enough. This really was an artwork exercise for me,” begins the designer. The collection—it focuses on silhouettes in linen, khadi, poplin, viscose, cotton, and handwoven silk—is designed around the climate of the season and has kurtas, shirts, pants, jumpsuits, maxis, and dresses.

“I wanted all the pieces to look engineered. I wanted the motif to look like it was there by choice. Printing the motif on metres of cloth and then cutting out a silhouette is different from wanting the motif to be placed specifically in a particular part of the garment. I just wanted the collection to be silhouettes that people can wear comfortably and be dramatic, stylish, and simple,” Khandwala adds.

With teal and rust being the basic colours of the edit, one can also look forward to magenta, dark brown, red, blue, ecru, and yellow. Next up, the designer is working on her upcoming prêt festive collection.

Rs 13,800 onwards. At Ogaan and Ensemble stores in Delhi.