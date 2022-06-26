STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kaunteya depicts the beauty and grace of the divine in new tableware line

Kaunteya combines culture, craft and class with elegant new dinner plates from its Airavata collection
 

Published: 26th June 2022 05:00 AM

Kaunteya's Airavata collection

By Express News Service

Luxury tableware brand Kaunteya has added to its bespoke tableware collection, Airavata, by introducing striking dinner plates that depict the beauty and grace of Goddess Parvati’s and Lord Kartikeya’s vahanas––the lion and the peacock. A blend of good design, quality materials, and skilled workmanship, the Airavata collection is an ode to the profound influence that these vahanas have had on our sense of devotion. 

Designed using the Pattachitra art form, native to eastern India, Airavata enthralls with its pastel hues, clean bold lines, and single-tone settings. Showcasing class, culture and craft, the collection seamlessly integrates traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics, making it versatile enough for any kind of decor.

The carefully crafted wares are created with utmost attention to detail. The intricate designs are silkscreen-printed, hand-decorated and then fired to achieve the desired colors. They are accented with a touch of 24-carat gold, which transforms it into a perfect heirloom, which you would be proud to pass on to the next generation.

But then, what else would you expect from a brand that has always been inspired by Indian art and architecture, history and heritage, all of which have been transposed onto dinnerware, glassware and home décor? It currently retails five distinct tableware series—Byah, Pichwai, Jyamiti, Dasara and Airavata, all of which come with placemats, napkins, and cushion covers. Log on to kaunteya.in for details.

