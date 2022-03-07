For all that is luxury

By Express News Service

The search for luxury items in the city often starts and ends at shopping malls. But the limited options of brands could be demotivating for the frequent shopper. Bringing a fresh set of over 90 designers to Chennai with their new Luxury Edit is Sutraa Exhibitions with options in Indian and Western wear.

"We have planned to put all the designers under one roof with the luxury items and designer wear like footwear, garments, decor, accessories and so much more," mentions Monika Madhyan of Sutraa.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of a host of guests of honour - Nighat Ayesha, MD and creative head of Bombaysthan VOS Human Resources; Rubeena Afroz, fashion designer; Saranya Sakthikumar, director or Panimalar Group of Institutions; Preethi Udhayraja, orthodontist; Shradha Lulla, founder of Shradha Lulla Gourmet Desserts; Annapoorna Abhinesh, tarot card reader; and Samantha Jagan, celebrity makeup artist.

Whether you're seeking refreshing looks from Kolkata, Delhi, Gujarat, Indore, Hyderabad or even Bengaluru, this exhibition is prepared to serve. The range is also features a gamut of styles that includes ethnic wear, couture wear, prêt wear, and western wear.

Budget shoppers need not fret, because the mix of exhaustive options also keeps in mind affordable luxury, with the items ranging from as low as Rs 500 to a whopping Rs 5 lakh. "I think there is a big void in the market, in terms of luxury. It’s also affordable luxury. And people are demanding to get luxury (items) now," she says.

This is certainly not Sutraa's first display in the city. In fact, it's the demand that keeps them coming back, adds Monika. "Last exhibition, we received a lot of love from Chennai. We've come back again and we've decided to make it bigger and better. So, it is the reception (that brings us back) and we’re hoping for the same again," she admits.

The exhibition will be held at Taj Coromandel on March 8 and 9 from 10 am to 8 pm.