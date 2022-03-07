STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

For all that is luxury

This is certainly not Sutraa’s first display in the city. In fact, it’s the demand that keeps them coming back, adds Monika.

Published: 07th March 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Luxury Edit from Sutraa Exhibitions

Luxury Edit from Sutraa Exhibitions

By Express News Service

The search for luxury items in the city often starts and ends at shopping malls. But the limited options of brands could be demotivating for the frequent shopper. Bringing a fresh set of over 90 designers to Chennai with their new Luxury Edit is Sutraa Exhibitions with options in Indian and Western wear.

"We have planned to put all the designers under one roof with the luxury items and designer wear like footwear, garments, decor, accessories and so much more," mentions Monika Madhyan of Sutraa. 

The exhibition will be inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of a host of guests of honour - Nighat Ayesha, MD and creative head of Bombaysthan VOS Human Resources; Rubeena Afroz, fashion designer; Saranya Sakthikumar, director or Panimalar Group of Institutions; Preethi Udhayraja, orthodontist; Shradha Lulla, founder of Shradha Lulla Gourmet Desserts; Annapoorna Abhinesh, tarot card reader; and Samantha Jagan, celebrity makeup artist.

Whether you're seeking refreshing looks from Kolkata, Delhi, Gujarat, Indore, Hyderabad or even Bengaluru, this exhibition is prepared to serve. The range is also features a gamut of styles that includes ethnic wear, couture wear, prêt wear, and western wear.

Budget shoppers need not fret, because the mix of exhaustive options also keeps in mind affordable luxury, with the items ranging from as low as Rs 500 to a whopping Rs 5 lakh. "I think there is a big void in the market, in terms of luxury. It’s also affordable luxury. And people are demanding to get luxury (items) now," she says.

This is certainly not Sutraa's first display in the city. In fact, it's the demand that keeps them coming back, adds Monika. "Last exhibition, we received a lot of love from Chennai. We've come back again and we've decided to make it bigger and better. So, it is the reception (that brings us back) and we’re hoping for the same again," she admits. 

The exhibition will be held at Taj Coromandel on March 8 and 9 from 10 am to 8 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monika Madhyan Sutraa Sutraa Exhibitions
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp