Home sweet smelling home

RASHMI GOPAL RAO By

Express News Service

Few things are more refreshing and calming than the subtle aroma of a fragrant essential oil that gently envelops the room as you sit back and relax after a long day. Invigorating and rejuvenating, aroma wild is a great idea to make your home into a space that aids psychological and physical wellbeing. More so now when so many of us continue to work from home.

A term commonly used in the context of holistic healing, aromatherapy refers to the use of essential oils which are highly concentrated liquid oils extracted from flowers, bark, stems, leaves, roots or other parts of a plant for overall wellness. “Aromatherapy works through the olfactory nervous system by stimulating the smell receptors inside our nose, which then send messages through the nervous system to the limbic system, the area in the brain that controls emotions,” says Dr Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director, Atmantan Wellness Centre.

Based on the duration the oil smell lasts, aromatherapy oils are categorised into top, middle and base notes, he adds. The top notes contain smaller particles of oils that are extremely volatile and easily evaporate.

The base notes contain heaviest particles and though they are slow in providing the aroma, it gives the lasting scent of the oil. The middle notes also disseminate the scent gradually and helps to integrate the top and base notes of oils at an optimum standard.

Essential oils offer several benefits and based on their properties, they can be classified as balancing, clarifying, energising, detoxing, refreshing, calming and relaxing. “Depending on what your objective is, one can select these oils for their home to create the expected positive outcome. The base notes are extremely powerful to provide a lasting tranquillity at home especially at the end of a working day,” adds Kutteri.

He further adds that oils such as chamomile, lavender, frankincense, patchouli and sandalwood are ideal for infusing peaceful and serene vibes and are highly recommended for use in the evening. Rose and geranium can be used during the day as they are more balancing and grounding. Other stronger aroma oils such as sage, eucalyptus, mint, rosemary and citrus oils can be used whenever there is a need for uplifting of energy. Peppermint essential oils have anti-fungal and astringent properties while lemon essential oils are replete with cleansing and disinfecting properties.

Aroma oils are best used in the form of diffusers. Apart from this, you can go in for aromatic candles or blend them in water and use in showers or in the tub bath. Some oils can also be mixed with water and sprayed into the room like a room freshener. But just a word of caution, be careful how you use these oils, for those who suffer from allergies and asthma may not be able to cope with the strong odour.