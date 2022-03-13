Superhero Stuff; New collectibles with release of The Batman

By Express News Service

Loved The Batman movie that released last week? Now, show your love with brand new Batman products from Fossil, in partnership with Warner Bros Consumer Products and DC. Comprising watches, jewellery and leather goods, The Batman x Fossil capsule collection features limited-edition designs inspired by Batman’s signature Batsuit and the enigmatic Super-Villain, The Riddler.

Inspired by the matte black designs of his Batsuit and armour, The Batman Watch features a stainless steel, black ion-plated 42mm case, glowing green lume on all hour markers, striking red accents and nautomatic movement with date. Each of the three easily interchangeable black straps is equipped with materials that mimic Batman’s tech and The Batcycle ballistic nylon and moulded silicone.

Price: Rs 22,995.

The Riddler Watch is inspired by the enigmatic villain’s splashing noxious green graffiti, represented on the stainless steel, black ion-plated 44mm case. The unique timepiece features a checker-patterned leather strap on one side, along with The Riddler’s trademark question mark spinning atop the 6-hour subeye.

Price: Rs 11,995.

Launching alongside the watches is a collection of The Batman x Fossil jewellery pieces, each leading a double life with a secret superpower. The Batman Dog Tag Necklace, an ion-plated, matte black stainless steel necklace, has a secret identity: it can open bottles with a simple flick of the wrist. The Lava Beads Slider Bracelet, made with stainless steel, black IP and lava beads, also acts as a conduit for essential oils. The matte black stainless steel Wax Seal Ring creates a one-of-a-kind Bat emblem wax seal when used with the included wax stick.

Prices: Rs 4,295 (necklace), Rs 5,795 (bracelet) and Rs 3,495 (ring).

Besides these, there’s the bold and functional The Batman Backpack in rich black leather; The Batman Waistpack which has the ability to switch identities and become a slingback; the Zipper Card Case with a silicone-injected Bat emblem; the 2-In-1 Bifold Wallet with a removable card case from the front pocket.