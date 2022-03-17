Sartorial expressions of resilience

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Stitching yet another narrative of social change through fashion, nine women - who study at the skill development centre of Okhla-based NGO Khushii, which seeks to provide holistic support to children and communities from economically-stressed sections - along with a few diplomats walked the ramp while donning outfits by Delhi-based designer Sahil Kochhar at the Embassy of Belgium, Chanakyapuri, on Wednesday.

This event took place in association with The Embassy of Israel and the European Union. Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, was the chief guest here.

The fashion showcase titled 'Amidi' was organised to raise funds for women from challenging backgrounds all while giving them a chance to use the platform to narrate stories of their individual struggles.

Talking about the idea behind this event, Orly Goldschmidt, Head of Public Diplomacy, Embassy of Israel in India, shared, "I've been working with many NGOs and civil society groups. Projects that strengthen and empower women and children are very close to my heart. In a project that I was working with, I got to speak to a few women from economically-stressed backgrounds. I was very impressed by their will and their determination to succeed in life. I thought something needs to be done to give them the recognition they deserve."

Draped in courage

Using fashion as a medium, this show - it was divided into two segments - was an attempt to bring the voices of these nine women into the mainstream. Kochhar showcased a few Western outfits in pastel colours and floral designs further inscribed with signature motifs.

The second segment was a display of bridal couture with heavy thread embroidery. "We have not restricted it to only one set of clothes. The girls, in a way, get to experience the best of both worlds," shared Kocchar.

Calling the process of working with these women "inspirational", he added, "We went to the outskirts of Delhi and met these women. We realised there was a stark difference between the girls who have been trained by the NGO and the ones who haven't been. We thought that through this initiative, we will also send a message to their community."

Post the event, the guests had the option to purchase the showcased outfits, proceeds from which will directly go to a project by NGO Khushii under which they will be providing vocational skills to 200 girls from economically-vulnerable communities in Delhi. Later, the guests were seen interacting with the women who were part of the fashion showcase.