Wearing purpose on your sleeve

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The wrong kind of sleeves can ruin the prettiest outfit. Despite being commonly ignored, sleeves do more to a garment than just add functionality. Earlier, these were just a part of an outfit, today it looks like they are being worked upon to take a look to a whole other level. Sleeves are slowly growing beyond just utilitarian and design components of clothing and 2022 is bringing loud sleeves back. They are garnering great attention and detail this fashion season.

Sleeves have mostly been looked at as something that simply covers/protects one’s arms and shoulders from the heat and tan of the sun or the cold winds. “But today, they are doing more to your apparel than just serving practical purposes. Sleeves are being used to act as a silhouette to your clothing.

Designers are looking to add style, movement and structure to a garment through over-the-top yet pretty sleeves. They add variety to the clothes that you wear to work/college every day,” says Sanjay David, a celebrity fashion designer. Puff sleeves look dramatic when a statement print does the talking. He lists some other commonly preferred sleeves that are trending this year -- casual puff with print, party flute sleeves, layered sleeves, velvet detailing, mesh sleeves, baggy and tassels, among others.

In the summer, Sanjay suggests cap sleeves over just plain sleeveless tops that are overdone around this season. “Not just for your tees, tops and dresses, cap sleeves of blouses for your sarees make you stand out instantly while serving the purpose of making you feel breezy,” he says. Ruffle, kimono, balloon, frills, bells and leg of mutton are some of the most-loved and worn sleeves.

According to city-based fashion influencer Tanusha Bajaj, sleeves add a lot of character to one’s look. “I love experimenting with sleeves -- I enjoy flowy, elaborate sleeves and balloon, puffy sleeves. The boxy sleeve trend was interesting too. This summer, I would say off-the-shoulder/cold-shoulder sleeves and tank tops are safe to play with, as these also add great definition to your look,” she says.