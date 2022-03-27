STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Old Home, New Look  

If your home is due for a design update but you have a limited budget and even less time, these five ideas will instantly transform your space
 

Published: 27th March 2022

By Express News Service

Colour-Block Your Wall

For a graphic statement, colour-block your wall. Paint half of it a bold colour or opt for two neutral tones. For example, in this space, a deep grey takes up half the wall while the rest is a soft shade of whitish-grey, creating an understated yet unique statement.

Create a Cosy Reading Corner

If your home doesn’t have any leftover real estate to convert into a reading nook, design a corner of your formal living room to do double duty as a cozy lounge area. All you need is a comfy chair, a lamp and a side table and you’re set.

Reupholster Your Furniture

Changing the fabric of your existing furniture will automatically freshen up your space. It’s a great idea to mix up solids, stripes and patterns (whether geometric or floral) for a balanced look. And more so if you love eclectic decorating.

Show Your Powder Room Some Love

It’s easy to overlook a room when it’s super tiny, especially because there simply isn’t enough usable space for décor. But actually, you can easily freshen it up with a bright coat of paint or wallpaper, add some framed art and plants, and you’ll see how that small room packs a big punch.

Opt for Statement Art

If you don’t want to paint or paper, here’s another idea. Make your simple wall a little more exciting with oversized artwork. Choose large-scale photography or something abstract and vibrant to really make a statement. 

