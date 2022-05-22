STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Style Fit for a Star

South Indian actor Nikki Galrani’s Chennai apartment designed by Chestnut Storeys is all about understated luxury and comfort.

By Bindu Gopal Rao
Express News Service

Think of a movie star pad, and you think full-on bold, bling and over-the-top beautiful, right? Wrong. For, the home of Tamil and Malayalam film actor, Nikki Galrani, is anything but. Elegant and sophisticated, with a focus on luxury and comfort, this 3,500 sq ft bright and airy apartment is certainly an example of shimmer and glimmer done right.

“We wanted to ensure that the client’s personality shone through, which is why delicate glamour was an important part of the brief,” says Farah Agarwal (founder, Chestnut Storeys), who designed the space. “Ample storage was another key demand, yet in the most sophisticated manner possible,” she adds. Attached to one of the best malls in Chennai, this 3,500 sq ft home has huge amounts of natural light that keep the space nice and airy. The designer made full use of that by retaining the open floor plan and keeping the wall colours light.

The judicious use of colour can be seen everywhere. If the living and dining area wall are pale, the deep blue sofa and pastel pink dining chairs keep the balance well. The guestroom walls are a deep stormy blue, while Galrani’s room has calm sage green and ivory striped wallpaper. A hallmark of Chestnut Storeys is being able to focus on the most minute details. 

“In this home, we achieved that through elements like interlinking mirrors, well-chosen wallpaper, carefully sourced rugs and a significant use of colour that juxtapose beautifully against the otherwise minimalistic design,” concludes Agarwal. 

