Velvet Touch: trueBrowns new Autumn Winter ’22 collection

Refresh your wardrobe with chic yet comfortable festive wear from trueBrowns

Published: 27th November 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

trueBrowns

new Autumn Winter ’22 collection from trueBrowns

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Wedding season is the best time to flaunt one’s luxe outfits and what better way to go luxe than velvet? This is why ethnic wear label, trueBrowns, has launched its new Autumn Winter ’22 collection, New Velvet, to ring in the festivities with aplomb.

Crafted in soft, luxurious velvet fabric, the collection consists of pieces with relaxed fits and minimal cuts, and features the brand’s classic plunging V-necks, flares, and slits. Think kurta-pant sets, angrakha, pre-pleated saris, kaftans, jackets and shawls. The brand has also launched co-ord sets as a new category.

The colour palette is rich, comprising shades of wine, green and blue to soft pastels. Elegant motifs are a new add-on this year. Velvet shawls are the hero of the collection as the brand has experimented further by adding lace embroideries and floral prints.

With design sustainability and inclusivity at its core, the trueBrowns new collection also offers customisation. “Whatever the ongoing trend, we try to incorporate some part of it, but also keep the designs classic and versatile. Our clothing combines functionality and comfort, and can be dressed up and down according to the occasion,” says the brand’s creator, Udita Bansal.

Starting at Rs 2,499, it is available on truebrowns.com.

