Home Lifestyle Fashion

Plush purse strings: Varenne Avenue handbag collection by Jimmy Choo

The Varenne Avenue handbag, dressed in the new matelassé pattern, is finished with statement gold hardware and topped off with the hallmark bevelled JC monogram.

Published: 02nd October 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Varenne family of signature handbags

Varenne family of signature handbags

By Express News Service

For Autumn 2022, Jimmy Choo expands on its Varenne family of signature handbags with the introduction of the Avenue quilted collection. Capturing the spirit of the Jimmy Choo woman’s glamorous world and evoking the cosmopolitan cities in which she lives, works and holidays, the new collection speaks
to her dynamic life and appetite for wanderlust.

“Our new quilting pattern lends a graphic depth and richness that animates our signature Varenne’s personality. The linear pattern draws inspiration from our urban habitat, the avenues we navigate daily, dreaming with every step of arriving somewhere full of wonder,” says Sandra Choi, Creative Director.

The Varenne Avenue handbag, dressed in the new matelassé pattern, is finished with statement gold hardware and topped off with the hallmark bevelled JC monogram. The softly undulating Avenue matelassé imbues a sensory tactility for a style that’s both modern and timeless in a colour palette of playful pink, gold, burgundy and black.

With each piece crafted in Italy, the Varenne Avenue family highlights the skill of the brand’s expert artisans and its unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The collection comprises a square quad, shoulder and clutch with gold and leather chain strap as well as a pouch clutch and small leather goods. Available from this month onwards at the brand’s boutiques and online at jimmychoo.com.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jimmy Choo Varenne Avenue collection handbags Sandra Choi
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp