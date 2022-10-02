Plush purse strings: Varenne Avenue handbag collection by Jimmy Choo

By Express News Service

For Autumn 2022, Jimmy Choo expands on its Varenne family of signature handbags with the introduction of the Avenue quilted collection. Capturing the spirit of the Jimmy Choo woman’s glamorous world and evoking the cosmopolitan cities in which she lives, works and holidays, the new collection speaks

to her dynamic life and appetite for wanderlust.

“Our new quilting pattern lends a graphic depth and richness that animates our signature Varenne’s personality. The linear pattern draws inspiration from our urban habitat, the avenues we navigate daily, dreaming with every step of arriving somewhere full of wonder,” says Sandra Choi, Creative Director.

The Varenne Avenue handbag, dressed in the new matelassé pattern, is finished with statement gold hardware and topped off with the hallmark bevelled JC monogram. The softly undulating Avenue matelassé imbues a sensory tactility for a style that’s both modern and timeless in a colour palette of playful pink, gold, burgundy and black.

With each piece crafted in Italy, the Varenne Avenue family highlights the skill of the brand’s expert artisans and its unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The collection comprises a square quad, shoulder and clutch with gold and leather chain strap as well as a pouch clutch and small leather goods. Available from this month onwards at the brand’s boutiques and online at jimmychoo.com.

