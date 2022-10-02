The house of discard: Biophilic design that shows sustainability can be stylish too

RASHMI GOPAL RAO By

Express News Service

First, what exactly is biophilic design? It’s a concept used within the building industry to increase occupant connectivity to the natural environment through the use of direct and indirect nature. At its core are health, environmental and economic benefits for building residents and urban environments.

This is exactly what the IHA residence in Mannanthala, a suburb of Thiruvananthapuram, is all about. Nestled within an overgrowth of native plants and trees, this 3,100-sq-ft home connects beautifully with its verdant surroundings.

It looks like it belongs right there. That’s because its building materials do not stand out, but rather blend in seamlessly with its surroundings. Not just that, the entire furniture and cabinetry are made from scrap wood and discarded industrial waste.

“The homeowners wanted an eco-friendly abode in an ambience of serenity and calm amid the hustle and bustle of city life,” says Vinu Daniel, principal architect, Wallmakers, whose projects are characterised by the use of natural materials dominated by mud and waste.

Bedroom

kitchen

View of the extended staircase

Night view of the residence

In this case, the design witnesses the marriage of diverse wild and adventurous elements that complement the overall simplicity and minimalism. The facade is made from bamboo and mud-block jali (mesh) using Compressed Stabilised Earth Blocks (CSEB). The CSEB mesh not only aids in air circulation and enhances ventilation, but also forms a beautiful pattern as light falls on it.

“The bamboo façade is created in a stable position by reinforcing the bamboo with steel rods. The continuous string of bamboo poles in the front elevation supports the ferrocement cantilevered staircase while creating a semi-open space which forms a perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors,” Daniel explains.

Dominated by an earthy palette of brown, grey, black and beige, the interiors exude warmth and elegance while balancing aesthetics and functionality perfectly. Wood from uprooted trees and waste wood from sawmills are used for custom-made furniture, all of which are unconventional and contemporary but have loads of utilitarian appeal.

And not to forget, the window grilles that have been made from discarded washing machine wheels.

Dominated by an earthy palette, the interiors exude warmth and elegance while balancing aesthetics and functionality perfectly

