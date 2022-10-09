Autumn Sonata

By Express News Service

Delhi-based Carpet Couture by Rashi, known for its handcrafted rugs, has unveiled the Tropical collection, a series of hand-knotted carpets inspired by the vibrancy of nature. Focusing specifically on the colour combinations of flowers and trees during fall and winter, the collection is woven in premium

yarns like mulberry silk and New Zealand wool.

Designed and crafted in-house by expert weavers, the idea of the new collection is to move away from sombre greys and beiges, and look towards colours that signify celebration, happiness, abundance and growth. The vibrant prints of the tropics and unique colour combinations like electric blue, bright greens and corals are the highlights of this range. Every carpet in this series has been designed using multiple colours and by putting together unique colour pairings.

Carpet Couture is an award-winning brand of handmade carpets where the age-old craft of carpet-making meets contemporary designs and forms. The brand started its journey in September 2009 by customising rugs and carpets for hotels, resorts, palaces, corporate headquarters and premium residences, which has been its USP ever since. The brand executes bespoke projects on time and delivers custom carpets of the highest quality, sticking to its motto, “No one does custom like we do!”

