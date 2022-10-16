Babil Khan to make his runway debut at Lakme Fashion Week 

Home Lifestyle Fashion

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan. (Photo | Instagram/Babil)

By PTI

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil will on Sunday turn showstopper for fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI here.

The show, which will present Sachdeva's collection titled 'The People of Tomorrow,' also marks Babil's runway debut at Lakme Fashion Week.

Babil said he is looking forward to walking for the Delhi-based designer.

"It is a huge opportunity for me to be show-stopping for such a reputed designer's collection. I love his style and I am thrilled and nervous.

"I'm all for sustainable fashion and this collection as well as the fashion week is primed to promote it in a big way," the budding actor said in a statement.

Babil is set to make his feature film debut with the upcoming Netflix film "Qala," directed by Anvita Dutt.

He also has YRF Entertainment's web series "The Railway Men" in the pipeline.

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI will close on Sunday.

